5 star-studded Bollywood movies of all time





Making an interesting and compelling multi-star film is no easy task. Especially when there is an ensemble cast to watch out for, the way you divide screen time between each of the important characters and the actors trying out their respective roles can become quite difficult. However, star-studded movies generate a lot of interest and create the necessary buzz among moviegoers. There are a lot of characters and everyone has something to contribute to the narrative of the film. Here is a list of 5 of the most beloved Bollywood movies of all time that never get old. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham This modern-day Ramayana had the biggest star cast of the era. Karan Johar has not neglected anything and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has become one of his greatest blockbusters of all time. The featured cast included Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. Each of them had character specifics and had an important role to play in telling the story. Everyone has tried their role in the given screen time to perfection. Omkara The screenplay for this film was based on Shakespeare’s Othello who gave a glimpse of political conditions in the modern UP as a backdrop. Written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj – this film had an ensemble cast with big names like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu. The cast was huge and promised a great movie that it was in every frame. Zindagi na milegi dobara Zoya Akhtar always promises to take his audience for a fun ride with his interesting content on the big screen. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara turned out to be an all-time favorite road trip movie and the cast made the experience of watching the movie even more phenomenal. The movie had a star cast with names like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Kalki Koechlin. The magnificent backdrop of the journey through Spain, the stunning locations, the rhythmic soundtracks and the wonderful storyline of undying love and friendship stole everyone’s hearts. 3 idiots 3 Idiots will forever be used as an example of how you should follow your heart when it comes to making important decisions in life. The ensemble cast of Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, and Boman Irani set the screen on fire with their relatable characters and perfect acting skills. The story was based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel – Five Point Someone and wreaked havoc in the box office with its exceptional collections. Dil dhadakne do We don’t see much of Priyanka Chopra these days on the big screen – but every time we do, we ask for more. Another endeavor of Zoya Akhtar – this film gave a very realistic portrayal of the life of wealthy families and it was well received. With an ensemble cast like Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Rahul Bose, Anushka Sharma and Shefali Chhaya – the story of this dysfunctional family and friends has been deeply loved by audiences.







