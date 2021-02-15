10 times actors have spoken out against wage inequality in Hollywood

The world has come a long way in terms of technology and innovation. And we hope to reach the same heights in the growth of the company. People are slowly waking up to and speaking out against unfair practices. Film and entertainment are one of the many industries that have enjoyed uneven pay for ages. But the surge of awareness in recent years has caused celebrities to speak up. They use their platform and influence to advocate for income parity in similar roles. The pay gap between men and women is still quite wide, but we can already see some productions abandoning their old practices. Find out 10 times actors have spoken out against pay inequality in Hollywood.

Amanda Seyfried

The Mamma Mia! the actress is never involved in controversies or fights. We mostly saw her in a calm and happy avatar. But even she knows when to put her foot down. Amanda quit a big project when producers refused to pay her more than 10% of her co-star’s fees. According to her, both had an equal contribution to the film and therefore deserved to be paid equally. I think people think that just because I’m easy going and willing to do the things doesn’t mean that I will take as little as they offer. that’s how fair it is, she said.

Jessica chastain

Jessica understands her worth and won’t settle for anything less than she deserves. She got out of a big project when they refused to pay her fairly. The actress also fought for her co-star, Octavia Spencer, and both earned honoraria five times the asking price.

Claire Foy

Claire Foy is a talented actress who recently rose to prominence after playing Queen Elizabeth in The Crown. She played the protagonist and face of the Netflix show, but received significantly less than Matt Smith who played Prince Phillip. According to the producers, Matt was already an established name since his Doctor Who days. Foy did not remain silent on the matter either and replied that this embarrassing experience had taught him to speak out more about his rights. This sparked much controversy and forced Left Bank Pictures to apologize and compensate his salary of $ 275,000.

Chadwick boseman

Beloved MCU actor Chadwick Boseman was admired and respected, even without his black panther costume. His morals and benevolence are reflected in his professional and personal life. When he learned the studio was at odds with co-star Sienna Miller over a fair pay, he stepped forward and made up the pay gap with a portion of his earnings.

Jennifer lawrence

Jennifer is one of the highest paid actresses in the film industry. She got this status after she stopped feeling shy to ask for equal pay. The Oscar winner was afraid to appear picky and spoiled. But now, she unapologetically opposes anything she finds unfair and wrong.

Gillian anderson

It’s pretty inspiring to see the woman who played the Iron Lady in The Crown display the same courage behind the scenes. Gillian is known internationally for The X-Files and her formidable performance as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. For ten years, her X-Files teammate David Duchovny received significantly higher fees than her. The gap persisted even when they were called back for a revival in 2016. But this time Anderson knew his worth and spoke about it in interviews. The network eventually conceded and paid her and David as well.

Charlize theron

The Monster actress is a gem in Hollywood for her versatile and powerful performance. When Sonys hacked emails revealed that she was paid less than Chris Hemsworth in The Huntsman: Winters War, Charlize approached the producers and demanded equal pay.

Robin wright

House of Cards star Robin Wright was reportedly paid $ 80,000 less than Kevin Spacey per episode, even though they were just as crucial to the series. When her eyes opened on the matter, Robin went to the producers and warned the rebate was going public if the disparity was not resolved.

Emmy rossum

Despite being one of the main stars of the show, Emmy was paid less than William H. Macy, who played her father. She refused to return for the eighth season unless she did as much as William on the show. Emmy said one of the biggest supporters came from William himself. Making the counterpart on my show like, yeah, she deserves this and more was so rewarding. And after it went public, it was a quick resolution. she said in an interview.

Patricia arquette

Patricia showed extreme courage when she brought up the issue of the gender pay gap during her Oscar acceptance speech. The actress has been fighting for this cause for a long time and also took it to the Capitol. During an interview she said that I quit several jobs because they were giving me some really fucked up offers ** that were really shit and different from men in a really f ***** way,