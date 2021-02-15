WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 – Match Card Predictions Ahead Of Home Raw | Launderer report





Credit: WWE.com WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is slated for Sunday, so WWE Raw stars will hit the airwaves across the U.S. Network on Monday to generate excitement for a show that has seen its main events unfold in not much time. We know that Drew McIntyre will be defending his WWE Championship in the event’s eponymous bout, and Roman Reigns’ top universal title contender will also be determined within the ruthless confines of the steel structure. Who will win these respective matches and the other contests already announced for the extravagance? Match card and predictions WWE Championship Chamber Elimination Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. The Miz vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy (Prediction: McIntyre)

Candidate Elimination Match # 1: Kevin Owens vs Cesaro vs Daniel Bryan vs King Corbin vs Sami Zayn vs Jey Uso (Prediction: Cesaro)

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. SmackDown Chamber Match Winner (Prediction: Reigns)

Raw Women’s Championship match: Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans (Prediction: Evans)

Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship: Keith Lee vs. Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley (c) (Prediction: Lashley)

Missing Superstars Despite a star lineup, there are still notable Superstars in their absences. Sasha Banks is one of WWE’s renowned performers and the SmackDown Women’s Champion. While she may be preparing for a showdown at WrestleMania with Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair, she has unfinished business with Carmella and her sommelier, Reginald. Don’t be surprised to see a match featuring The Boss and his top contender added to the map on Friday. Intercontinental champion Big E has a budding rivalry with Apollo Crews. While there’s no indication the match will take place, maybe Big E will issue an open challenge, only for the Crews to straighten out again to try and get another title shot. On Raw, there is a plethora of non-matched female talent in the series, in large part due to the fact that WWE didn’t book a female room on the map. Tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana, Naomi and Charlotte Flair are all missing from the action. That said, the Queen is likely to appear in the Asuka-Lacey Evans contest due to her connections to both women in the title fight. Cesaro strengthens its dynamic On the surface, it would seem rather obvious that Kevin Owens will win the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match, receive an immediate championship opportunity against Reigns, and somehow see his title aspirations go up in smoke. Again. Not so fast. Cesaro has been gaining momentum every week, scoring big wins over Daniel Bryan. And Saturday the Talking Smackhe delivered a promotion that received rave reviews on social media. The Swiss Superman has long been one of the most extraordinarily talented workers in the business (and that writer’s pick for the world’s best wrestler), so it’s no surprise that the slightest hint of push gets people excited. fans. Look for WWE to build on that sentiment with a win inside the Elimination Chamber and a brave performance against Reigns, rocking the effects of the gadget match to come seconds after winning the Universal Title before losing. . Her push will continue well into the spring and pick up again after WWE has everything in mind for Reigns at WrestleMania. And not many people in the locker room won it more.







