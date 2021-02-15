Magic, MAFIA and mochaccinos – The Minnesota Daily





Need some pop culture inspiration for your week? Keep your finger on the pulse of all things A&E with this week’s heat.

Stay away from the cold and aware of the last heat of this week. Something to watch: Malcolm & Marie: While starring Zendaya and John David Washington should be enough to rush you to catch Netflix’s latest gem, if you haven’t watched it yet, Malcom & Marie delivers on every level. Malcolm & Marie takes us into the world of a young couple and their permanent dialogue during a single evening. Delving into the complexity of their relationship as well as the beauty and challenges of intimacy, the film feels both extremely vulnerable and honest. Although contained in a single evening with two characters, the film fully captures your attention with the magnificent cinematography, masterful writing and the film’s greatest strength: the chemistry between the two protagonists. Derek DelGaudios In and Of Itself: Combining a variety of art forms, In and Of Itself is sort of a documentary film, a magical act, and a dramatic one-man show all at once. Newly released on Hulu, this one-and-a-half-hour event is one of a kind, as soft-spoken performer Derek DelGaudio shares stories from his life and stuns audiences with tricks of all shapes and sizes. The show tackles issues with self-perception and identity, and may leave you wondering how a magic show made you cry in the end. Something to touch your foot: EP2! By JPEGMAFIA: Following their November project, EP !, JPEGMAFIA is back with another short but sweet collection of songs. JPEG continues to bring in its unique production style, genre samples, and noise-rap aesthetic, this time with a more meditative and reserved tone than what we’ve seen on previous projects. Brooklyn-born MC looks like EP2! discusses relationships, social issues and everyday mental health issues. While it’s only 17 minutes long, we’ll take what we can get as JPEGMAFIA continues to be one of the most cutting-edge artists working today. TYRON by slowthai: British rapper slowthai’s second release, TYRON is both fun and intriguing as it offers a variety of moods. Side 1 consists of largely punchy tracks with a more gritty production and attitude-driven bars, while side two takes things down a notch with laid-back beats and contemplative lyrics. The project features an array of strong features such as A $ AP Rocky, Skepta, and Denzel Curry, all of which help elevate each track. While it may take a while before anyone releases again, there are several songs from TYRON that are worth saving to your party playlist. Something to try: Bordertown Café: Stay warm this week with a cup of coffee from Dinkytowns own Bordertown Coffee. Serving ethically sourced coffee and pastries, this non-profit cafe has everything you need to make it through the week. When it’s particularly cold, like the negative 20, their mochaccinos and matcha lattes are your friend. Open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, they’re open to take out and sit in person at a social distance.

