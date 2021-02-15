Stanley Tucci is the most gay straight actor you know

Stanley Tucci survived the icy gaze of Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly and told Cher she looked like a drag queen. As well as playing the role of queer second in command alongside these gay icons in The devil wears Prada and Burlesque, the 60-year-old actor also donned a poofy wig Little chaos like the king’s gay brother.

Chameleon actor is on it again with his latest gay role Supernova, a moving portrait of a couple in crisis written and directed by Harry Macqueen. Here he portrays a man suffering from dementia precocious alongside Sam from Colin Firth, his partner for 20 years.

In their old motorhome, the couple set off on a road trip through England’s mountainous Lake District to visit people and places special to them, their love being tested as Tusker’s memory continues to grow. deteriorate.

On a recent call, Tucci spoke of being a straight man who had been playing gay since 1996, with his wife finding out that the internet thought he’s gay, and how he can’t believe so many people tell him they love him Burlesque.

During the pandemic I watched Daytrippers, which came out in 1996, and realized you’ve been playing gay for longer than I thought.

Stanley Tucci: Ha! It was my first gay kiss. I liked this movie so much. (Writer-director) Greg Mottola did this with no money, like $ 65,000 or something.

When it comes to how the movie deals with homosexuality, how do you compare a role like that, as Louis, to your role as Tusker in Supernova?

ST: What I like Supernova is that sexuality is not even a problem. These are just two people who have had a long, long relationship and love each other. You could have been successful with a heterosexual couple, but I think it’s more interesting. And the fact that it never stopped is never even mentioned is fantastic, and hopefully more movies like this will be made.

What I liked Day trips was that there was no judgment on anyone’s part and the fact that this character was gay. What I liked was that it showed his utter confusion and how he felt supposed to live his life in a way and then we only see him at the end when he says, “Help me. I do not know what to do. I’m really confused. ”I liked it because there are a lot of people like that.

I remember the days when a straight actor played a homosexual and how it was said how “brave” it was. What was the conversation around you playing gay in 1996 compared to now?

ST: You know what, there wasn’t even a conversation about it. I’ll be honest: it wasn’t a conversation. Plus, I was barely in the movie. You see me at the beginning, and then you see me at the end, so there really wasn’t enough topic to talk about.

How have you managed to play gay all these years when so many straight actors haven’t?

ST: You must tell me how I got out of it. You are the one who has to say I. Ha! I do not know! I do not know! Someone recently said that it was written in a magazine or something like that: Colin and I are the only two straight men who as far as they are concerned are allowed to play gay, no one else.

I told my friends that I think you can get away with playing gay because people think you are gay.

ST: Ha! There was a time when there were a lot of people out there who thought I was gay. I don’t think it is anymore, but I don’t know. Who knows. After this movie, you never know.

Look, my feeling is, whatever role you play, you just need to be honest with the character and tone of the movie. And if I’m presented with something, whether it’s a gay character or a straight character or any character, if that doesn’t feel true to me, then I really can’t do it. Or I’ll do my best to rewrite it, rewrite it myself, change the lines, and do it right.

The first thing that came up was “Stanley Tucci Gay

I’m curious about that time in your life when people thought you were gay. That was when? What do you remember from this period?

ST: I don’t remember anyone coming to me and saying, “You’re gay, are you?” It was not enough this. Ha! But it was a good time after The devil wears Prada, and I remember when I was dating Felicity (Blunt), my wife, she would type my name on the internet, and the first thing that came up was “Stanley Tucci Gay”. She was like, “Look, look!” I thought to myself: “Wait a minute!”

I really didn’t care. And now if you get my name in, I don’t think that’s the first thing that comes up. He probably just came from “Stanley Tucci Old”.

Straight actors are playing increasingly loathsome LGBTQ roles. For you, is there an apprehension or other type of thought process when considering playing a gay role, and how has that changed for you over the years?

ST: No, I have no apprehension. I want to make sure there isn’t and I always feel that way someone who is better than me at it. And if there are people who are gay who are more right, then they should.

Now I think the problem here is that one of the reasons gay actors haven’t played homosexual roles is that a lot of gay actors haven’t been able to come out and be openly gay. for so long, not just in society but in Hollywood. So you can’t be an openly gay actor because you would only be chosen as gay if you were lucky enough to be chosen and because you might be ostracized because you are openly gay.

“You were either typed or you weren’t cast.”

Now that is starting to change. The rules of the game can be fairer, and gay characters and actresses can be overtly gay andplaying direct roles, playing homosexual roles, playing any role. And that’s where we need to get. There was this: “You were either typed or you weren’t cast.” This is true for the African American community. It was true for the Hispanic community. This was true for Italian Americans, and I can certainly attest to that. And it is very disconcerting. I think about what is happening now, finally: the rules of the game are at the very beginning to start to be level.

What about your relationship with Colin which allows you to play two men who have loved each other a lifetime so naturally?

ST: Because we love each other, I love him. The only thing that would be different from what’s on screen would be the gender. But I just love him. I would do anything for him. It’s like a brother I never had. When you’ve known each other so well for over 20 years at our age, and you’ve been through a lot, you’ve been through a lot of grief, you’ve been through a lot of hard times, you’ve raised children, you’ve seen them go through hard times, you helped each other through all of those hard times, this is what great friends do for each other, which is no different than what married couples do for each other. And so you have it all. Everything is here.

And you swapped roles in that movie with Colin. Have you ever considered swapping roles with another actor? Or… an actress?

ST: Ha! With an actress!

Maybe Dear in Burlesque?

ST: She was desperate for my role. The only problem was that I couldn’t sing, so we had to keep it as it is. Ha! But to answer your question, no, this has never happened before. And it’s very unusual for that to happen. Again, if you are good friends, you can do this.

You played alongside Cher and Meryl. What other gay icons would you happily call your boss? Barbra, Gaga, Elton, Mariah, Madonna and Liza come to mind as options.

ST: All. I’ve met Elton John a few times, and I’ve met Liza Minnelli a few times, and I mean, as a straight man, I almost had a heart attack. They are just amazing people. This talent is simply amazing to me.

And I think working with Cher, I know she’s a gay icon, and I had the biggest crush on her as a kid, and being able to meet her, work with her, and become friendly with her is right. you know sometimes i show my kids my phone and i say, “i’m just texting cher.”

Didn’t you like Burlesque as much as Cher? She admitted to finding it “horrible”.

ST: Yeah, ha! You know what? He had potential, but he just wasn’t quite up to it. Let’s put it this way.

But it is lived in the gay community. You should know that.

ST: I know! I can’t tell you how many people come to see me, and not just people from the gay community. Everyone stands up and says, “I love this movie. I love Burlesque,” And I’m like, “Oh my god, really?”