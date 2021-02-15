In the extravagant world of Hollywood births

Meghan reportedly hoped for a home birth while pregnant with Archie, though she eventually gave birth at Portland’s private maternity hospital in London. Home birth remains the first choice for many moms in Santa Barbara, where the Sussexes have recently moved, especially during the pandemic. Game of thronesStar Sophie Turner, who gave birth in a Los Angeles hospital last July, revealed she had to wear a mask throughout her labor while other women had to give birth without a partner by their side, which makes a home birth all the more attractive.

If Meghan ends up in the hospital, however, she couldn’t do better than Cedars-Sinai in West Hollywood, who has been dubbed the Ritz of recovery for postnatal care. For famous moms like Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, and Britney Spears, the best suites cost around $ 2,000 per night and include luxury dining, salon services, and up to three bedrooms (to accommodate both your partner and your agent). However, expectant mothers need to be quick. It’s almost as if the woman looks to see if the pregnancy test is positive and then picks up the phone to call us, a hospital worker told the LA Times.

Breastfeeding

With the Californian emphasis on all things organic, her unsurprisingly breast milk is in high demand. Some moms breastfeed, some breast pumps, and others use breast milk banks. For those determined to do it on their own, the GoopMilk Made LA Approved Lactation Consultant can offer advice for $ 250 per visit. The mothers of Santa Barbara also recommend lactation cookies to encourage milk production.

The pressure to breastfeed can be brutal in California, however, with breastfeeding moms placing brelfies (breastfeeding selfies) on social media and even commemorating their success with breastmilk jewelry, which is nicely made from their breast milk. In Los Angeles, if you tell people you’re giving your baby formula, they’ll look at you like you just said you force-fed her with a beer bong, joked comedian Mindy Kaling.

Placenta

Regarding body products … yes, some California moms do eat their placenta. Chrissy Teigen admitted she ate hers after the birth of her second child, Miles, in 2018 to fight postpartum depression. I’m in LA, it’s very normal, she reassured a talk show host. They’re roasting it here. You can try some of mine after.

Teigen was (hopefully) joking about grilling, as the placenta is usually ingested in capsule form. Meghan might be interested to know that other moms in Santa Barbara highly recommend midwife Jenna Wilson, nicknamed the placenta fairy, and doula Kim Summer, who charges $ 300 for placenta encapsulation plus an additional $ 20 for placenta. chocolate placenta truffles.

For those who think that ingesting their organs is tormenting their stomach, there is always the possibility of turning your placenta and even the umbilical cord into a collar.

Don’t forget daddy

Harrys has probably had a lot of hands-on experience with Archie over the past 20 months, but if those sleepless newborn nights were already fading into memory, he might enjoy the Military-Inspired Boot Camp for New Dads, previously hosted across California and now online. For $ 110 (which includes a cigar box), veterans, as first-time fathers are called, learn concepts like becoming a dad, forming a new family, and caring for new moms.

Alternatively, the Sussexes might want to establish a baby contract to ensure postnatal harmony. Babynups, as they have come to be known, have become increasingly popular in California, covering the division of childcare, housework and even diaper changes.

But above all, Harry must not forget to buy a gift for his pregnant wife, traditionally an expensive piece of jewelry after childbirth. Some celebrities don’t even have to put in the effort to get one: Nicole Kidman is said to have received a $ 120,000 emerald and diamond cross from her husband Keith Urban after the birth of their second daughter via a surrogate mother.

The Portland v Cedars-Sinai: spot the difference