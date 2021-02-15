Avengers: Endgame’s box office record broken by new blockbuster in China





Avengers: Endgame has broken numerous box office records. The superhero team grossed $ 2.79 billion worldwide, beating Avatar in the top spot. However, there is a box office record that Endgame no longer holds, thanks to an incredible showing in China for Detective Chinatown 3. First of all, yes, the theaters are actually open in China, but not at full capacity yet. In most parts of the US, they remain closed, while in the UK there are no cinemas open at all. Complete stop. Chinese cinemas are booming after the lockdown, with Detective Chinatown 3 setting a new opening weekend record, with $ 398 million. Not only that, but the Threequel can now boast of having the biggest opening weekend ever in a single market, according to Deadline. Avengers: Endgame previously held this record, making $ 357 million in North America in April 2019. Detective Chinatown 3 is a boyfriend-cop film that follows two cops brought to Tokyo to investigate a major crime by mysterious villain Q. Developed by Chen Sicheng, it’s a brilliant film with slapstick humor and a lovable central duo. The box office success came as moviegoers celebrated the start of the Year of the Ox. Deadline reports that movie theater owners see this as a good omen for things to come, with the hope that theaters in other regions will similarly bounce back when Black Widow, Fast & Furious 9 and more eventually release. In the meantime, here are the most exciting upcoming movies coming to theaters in the near future (hopefully).

