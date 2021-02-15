





A reveler stands in front of a political carnival float depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin fighting with opposition leader Alexei Navalny on the streets of Dusseldorf, Germany on Monday, February 15, 2021. Due to the pandemic coronavirus, the traditional “Rosenmontag” carnival parade is canceled but eight floats are drawn through the empty streets of Düsseldorf, where hundreds of thousands of people normally celebrate street carnival. less A reveler stands in front of a political carnival float depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin fighting with opposition leader Alexei Navalny on the streets of Dusseldorf, Germany on Monday, February 15, 2021. … more

Photo: Martin Meissner, AP



Photo: Martin Meissner, AP

Germany enjoys a quiet carnival

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) – A few carnival floats mocking Russian President Vladimir Putin, former US President Donald Trump, German politicians and the fight against the coronavirus made their way through the largely empty streets of Düsseldorf, which is the site of noisy celebrations. Parades, street festivals and other large gatherings have all been canceled this year. But the organizers in Düsseldorf, one of the main carnival strongholds of the German Rhineland, did not want to let Rose Monday in 2021 do without the traditional caricatures of the news altogether. They sent eight floats across town – separately, rather than in a parade, and on routes that were kept secret in advance to prevent crowds from assembling.



“It’s a small signal that we are alive,” float builder Jacques Tilly told German news agency dpa. This year’s offerings included a portrayal of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny kicking a much taller Putin, both dressed in judo gear, and a cartoon of Trump spit over a fire bearing the words “Make America Great Again!” There was also a float showing Earth trying to fend off a virus as a monster painted with the word “Climate” loomed behind it. Another depicted the brain flying out of the head of an activist against coronavirus restrictions.

Armin Laschet, the new leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party and candidate for her succession after an election in September, was portrayed as Merkel – a reference to the ideological closeness perceived by the two politicians – with the words “Continue to Merkeling with Armin Laschet. “

One of the first large-scale events in Germany came from a carnival celebration in a town west of Cologne in February 2020, where many people came into contact with an infected man. This year, the authorities are taking no risks, with public consumption of alcohol banned in some places. Germany has seen more than 65,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths during the pandemic and has just put restrictions on its borders with Austria and the Czech Republic to prevent new variants of the virus from circulating in those countries. ___ – Track all of AP’s pandemic coverage on https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos