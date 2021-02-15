Since the pandemic hit the world, wearing masks has become an important necessity. As the rules have relaxed and people come out, everyone is seen wearing masks. Celebrities walked out keeping their faces covered. Join the Mask Brigade, all Bollywood biggies have joined the Louis Vuitton Mask Squad.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor match Louis Vuitton masks worth Rs. 25,000

Power couples Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor have been spotted in the city wearing these masks. Ranveer was seen wearing the mask during an airport spotting, while Deepika was seen sporting the mark on several occasions. Ranbir and Alia were seen wearing the LV mask when they attended Deepikas’ intimate birthday party last month!

Now we have all the BTown biggies wearing the Louis Vuitton monogram mask. We are surprised at the cost of the mask. The Louis Vuitton black mask costs a whopping Rs. 25,000.

Meanwhile, on the job front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will star in Kabir Khans. 83 like Romi Dev and Kapil Dev. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to star in fantasy drama next Brahmastra.

