Entertainment
Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: the first photos of the newlyweds are here, take a look
The first visuals of Dia Mirza, resplendent in her bridal ensemble, have arrived online. The actor is linked with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday and made his debut in front of the photographers gathered soon after.
UPDATE FEBRUARY 15, 2021 at 7:47 p.m. IST
The first photos of actor Dia Mirza, dressed as a bride on her wedding day, have arrived online. Dia got married to Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday.
The photos showed Dia, dressed in a red ensemble, walking towards the venue – her apartment complex. The newlyweds later interacted with the paparazzi outside the wedding venue. Dia was seen handing boxes of candy to photographers.
Earlier today, Dia took to social media to post photos of her bridal shower and henna hand. The paparazzi had posted pictures of the venue, all adorned with floral arrangements to accommodate 50 guests.
Photos from the wedding showed Jackky Bhagnani and Gautam Gupta in attendance. A report from Pinkvilla had previously stated that Malaika Arora, Zayed Khan and Rajkumar Hirani would all be in attendance. Previously, actor Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram Stories and tagged Vaibhav in his post, hinting that he was participating in the ‘joota chupai rasam’.
Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, who appears to be close to Vaibhav, had shared a photo of the two on Instagram and welcomed Dia to the family. Sharing a photo of the couple from a recent feature, Pooja wrote: “Welcome to our crazy @diamirzaofficial family .. we love you all.” Dia responded to the post by dropping a heart-shaped emoji in the comments section.
Dia was previously married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They separated in 2019 after being together for 11 years. She was rumored to have been in a relationship with Vaibhav for some time, but neither had publicly commented on it.
