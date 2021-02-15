Jeremy Clarkson defended himself against a comment

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? viewers defended host Jeremy Clarkson after he was accused of being “rude” to the contestants.

The 60-year-old star was castigated after telling a contestant on last night’s show (Sunday, February 14) that he “made a mess” after answering a question incorrectly.

But fans of the star quickly took to social media to defend him.



Jeremy has been called “rude” by some Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? viewers (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Jeremy Clarkson on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? last night?

Competitor Tom struggled to reach the 16,000 mark and clearly had problems with some of the questions.

To get to this point, he had used all of his lifelines.

However, he got a free kick at 32k, but again hesitated on a question about a Nordic drama series.

“No need to try to talk about logic because there won’t be any,” says Tom.

“I have nothing else to do and nothing to lose, so I think Wallander has the final answer.

“I won’t take your time anymore. It’s wrong, ”Jeremy retorted.



Tom struggled last night (Photo credit: ITV)

What did Jeremy Clarkson say to contestant Tom on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Jeremy explained the response to Tom: “It was actually Borgen.

“Just in case you’re interested in the house, Borgen is the nickname for Christiansborg Palace.

“It doesn’t matter, you came, you saw, you made a mess of it. Nevertheless, you leave with 16,000 people. “

It was then that a fierce debate on Twitter took place.

How did viewers react?

One viewer wrote: “How is Jeremy Clarkson even employed as a presenter !? So rude! Completely ruin a good quiz! @ITV sort out the problem, find someone else !! “

Another said, “He didn’t make a mess, he won 16k,” followed by an angry face emoji.

Jeremy Clarkson’s sheer arrogance puts me off looking at him.

A third said: “Clarkson is so rude.”

Finally, a fourth commented, “He didn’t do anything about all of Jeremiah. You couldn’t do better.

How did viewers defend Jeremy?

However, viewers also stood up for Jeremy and his sense of humor.

One said, “You came, you saw … you made a mess of it,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Another wrote, “Jeremy is just himself, and I applaud him.

“He’s a brilliant host for this show. If you don’t like its style so much, why watch? You probably have nothing better to do than complain.

Another said: “I only watch it because of Jezza and if that bothers you, turn it off. “

