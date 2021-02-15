Everything you need to know about the Random Acts of Kindness Day on Wednesday: Kids Corner for the week of 02/15/20

Editor’s Note: Vail Dailys’ weekly children’s section is packed with activities and fun to keep the young and young at heart entertained during the pandemic. If you have an idea for the section or would like to get involved, email entertainment editor Casey Russell at [email protected]

Outdoor Scoop: Random Acts of Kindness

This Wednesday, February 17, is Random Acts of Kindness Day in the United States. This National Day is an encouragement to go out of your way and do something extraordinary that is not part of your routine. It can be anything from just an extra smile at a stranger or helping clean up the trash. How to be nice in the Vail Valley?

For the environment, there are plenty of COVID-safe actions for a random and fun act of kindness. You can pick up additional garbage from your school, home, or community. Eating food at local restaurants or farmers is always great for the community, why not take an extra step to incorporate Vail Valley businesses into a meal? It is a little unusual to plant a tree, flowers or vegetables; however, look for good species for the Vail Valley and be prepared in the spring. Maybe arrange a park clean-up hour if the snow isn’t too deep.

And around the house? Try unplugging your computers at night if you are not using them or if they do not need to be recharged. Energy used at night can be stressful on the environment. Another nifty act of cuteness is to try reusing wrapping paper or personalizing a brown bag or other paper to turn into gift wrap. It’s winter and a lot of people are home reading and relaxing while enjoying the season. Bookmark a loved one, friend or family member. They can always be put to use.

Random Acts of Kindness is a true nonprofit dedicated to promoting altruism year round, and is based here in Colorado. For more information on doing good, visit randomactsofkindness.org.

Word of the week

Learn new words in English and Spanish every week.

a random act of kindness / an unexpected gesture of kindness

10 ideas for random acts of kindness

As you learned from Outside Scoop, Wednesday February 17th is Random Acts of Kindness Day. There are a few great deed ideas you can do in this article, but in case you need more ideas, here are 10 to get you started.

Tell your best friends why you like them. Help your mom or dad with the housework. Donate clothes, books or toys that you no longer use. Give a friend or family member a gift to help them feel loved. Let a brother play with your toys. Use chalk or make window signs with positive messages for the neighborhood to see. Leave an encouraging note on the bathroom mirror to brighten up someone’s day. Spend more time with a pet. Donate your allowance to a local charity or group you care about. Remember to be kind to yourself, even when you are in pain.

Time travel

Learn about the history of Eagle County every week.

The Odd Fellows Hall in gypsum, early 1900s.

Courtesy of ECHS / EVLD

Community gathering places have played an important role in the history of every community in the Eagle Valley.

In Gypsum, the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Hall was the central gathering place of the community. Historically, the Odd Fellows organization has been a kind of fraternal (fraternal) order of working men, dedicated to improving the character of people through principles such as love, truth, and friendship. Odd Fellows worked to improve the local community and help those who were less fortunate. The counterpart women’s organization was known as Rebecca.

The Odd Fellows Hall was the result of a decision by the leaders of the Gypsum community in 1901 that the community needed a public hall. They incorporated a civic organization known as the Gypsum Athenaeum Association and issued 300 shares at a price of $ 10 per share.

The group immediately constructed a two-story building on land west of the Lutheran Church for $ 2,500. The upper floor was used as a pavilion hall, dance hall and sometimes the high school basketball court. Smaller rooms on the lower level were used for a public library, community kitchen, and additional classrooms for the county high school.

The hall was the site of frequent dances, plays, community dinners, card parties, and square dance gatherings. Over the decades, various businesses have called the lower part of the lodge their home, including a movie theater, railroad office, warehouse, post office, and dentist’s office.

A fire destroyed the original building in Gypsum on December 15, 1990. Today what was once the site of Odd Fellows Hall on Eagle Street is the location of Lutheran Churchs Fellowship Hall.

Coloring