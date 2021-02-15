Amitabh Bachchan ends 52 in Bollywood, says “ aaj hi ke din ”





Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday thanked his legion of fans as he finished 52 years in the film industry. Bachchan fondly remembers the day he made his first film, Saat Hindustani, in 1969. “Aaj hi ke din film industry mein pravesh kiya tha… February 15, 1969 .. 52 years old !! aabhaar, ”Bachchan tweeted in response to a post from a follower who was celebrating his more than five-decade long journey in the movies.

aaj hi ke cinema industry din mein pravesh kiya tha .. February 15, 1969 .. 52 years old !! aabhaar https://t.co/bEIWYWCmBc Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 15, 2021 Three years ago, on the same date, Bachchan first shared with fans that he signed Saat Hindustani on the day he arrived in Mumbai. “49 years ago, I came to the city of dreams and signed my first film. “Saat Hindustani ‘on February 15, 1969”, the actor of Gulabo Sitabo had then tweeted. The 78-year-old actor also touched on the historic date in his blog post. Bachchan wrote that the date only became special because his fans, whom he calls “extended family,” remembered and celebrated it. “As the night slips into the next day… it slips into the 52-year interval of my debut in the world of cinema… a chapter that concerned and very effective loving EFs remember and portray through their wishes, their communications and their artistic representations, ”the actor wrote. “It’s very enticing to see, hear and read what they offer … if they hadn’t, it would have been just another day, a day spent in the fight for life. . Saat Hindustani, written and directed by Khwaja Ahmed Abbas, was an action drama about seven Indians, who are fighting for release Goa of Portuguese colonial rule. The main cast also included Utpal Dutt, AK Hangal and Anwar Ali. Saat Hindustani was released in November 1969, marking Bachchan’s arrival on the big screen. After an acclaimed performance in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s poignant drama Anand in 1971 and a series of unsuccessful films with Bombay to Goa (1972), Bachchan’s career only turned around in 1973 with Prakash Mehra’s Zanjeer. The film was not only a huge box office hit, but also established Bachchan’s image as an angry young man, which holds high recall value even four decades later. Bachchan remains the greatest figure in the Hindi film industry, thanks to his impeccable work and his ability to reinvent himself with the times. The actor dominated the film industry in all genres until the early 90s. It was not until the three Khans – Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman – began to rise with younger stories and contemporaries that Bachchan finally faced competition and slowed down his work. Reeling from successive failures, including the closure of his production company ABCL, Bachchan’s career was given a second life by debuting on the small screen with the game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, in 2000. The superstar did not looked back since, as it continues to be relevant in movies and on television. In fact, he won three out of four national awards in his second round – Black by Sanjay Leela Bhansali (2005), Paa (2009) and Piku (2015), directed by Shoojit Sircar, directed by R Balki.







