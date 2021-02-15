MS Dhoni actor Sandeep Nahar writes suicide note on Facebook, mentions personal issues





Actor Sandeep Nahar, who worked in Kesari and MS Dhoni: the untold story, committed suicide on Monday February 15. The actor had taken to Facebook to write a disturbing suicide note hours before his death and yet he couldn’t be stopped from making the tragic decision. In his lengthy Facebook suicide note, Sandeep mentioned that he couldn’t live in an unhappy marriage and that he was struggling with personal issues. The late actor also shared a video with his post about his suffering. Read also – Sandeep Nahar, co-star of Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Dies by Suicide The actor had revealed in his post that he was suffering both on a personal and professional level. Sandeep is known for playing supporting roles alongside Akshay Kumar and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Written in Hindi, the memo said that none of his family members should be held responsible for his decision. Part of her message read: “mai jita agar mei single hota mujhe pta jine ke liye bahaduri chahiye bt abhi to mai bus apne mum dad se maafi mangta ho nous har pal ke liye jab lead unka dil dukhaya mai yanha unhe proud to feel karne ke liye aayaa tha.or kuch ban kar unke liye kuch krna chahta tha bt meri ik galti shadi ne change of life kr di meri .ab jine ki ichaa nhi rhi hai..paiso ko lekar kaam ko lekar har stress jhelaa ja sakta hai bt yeh aurat wala kalesh nhi jhela jata..or mumbai ne mujhe kaam bohat dia is maya nagari ko bhi thank you karna chahta🙏bt is maya nagari bollywood me bhi bohat political hai apka bus umide dekar apka waqt khaa jate hai or baad me project to replace himself kar dete hai wo bhi sab kuch polish ke bad agreement perfect baad yanha log bhi bohat prectical hai no imotion bus dikhawe ki jhooti life me jite hai ..wo waqt hi acha tha jab kache ghr hote the logo me pyaar hota sab apne lagte the aaj kal to sab apne hokar bhi praye lagte ..bheed me akela jina bhi ik kala hai ..kalyug ka d ou hai galat karne wale raja hai khush hai .. imandari se behavior acha krne se yanha journal apko chhorta samjhte hai attitude rakhne walo ko greet krte hai alag mamla hai ..bus dil❤️ nhi ab jine ka ..plz meri jane baad kanchan ko koi kuch na kahe .🙏bus usme gussaa bohat jayada or chikhna chilnaa na samjh hai apni imagination wali life me jiti hai agr waisa na to bawal karti dimag se bimar hai or yeh sab isme se nikal jaye to iski life me sab acha ho jaye ou yeh dusro ko khush rakhites lekin simple sath iski understanding bilkul nahi hai kaan ki kachhi hai koi bhi isko bhadka deta apni ism samjh nhi ki kon si baat sun ni chahiye kon si nhi bus har baat ka to perform mujhe lena padta ..meri saas to bus har baat pr police case dalne ke piche rehti ..mei alg bhi hua feb me taki thoda space mil jaye taki mind relax ho Kanchan apne sath time bitaye use apni galtio ka aihsas ho mai bhi kaam pr focus kru bt nhi tab bhi sasu maa ne apni kaanuni kitab khol li or mujhe andar karwane ki baat keh ne lagi ki meri beti se shadi karke bhag gyaa yaar had hoti hai koi insaan samjhna hi nhi chahta 10sal se kannchn Mumbai moi hai mai thodi punjab se bolti hai tab use .. May 10 sal se uske sath rehti thi or haan apni baato se paltana or jhhoot bolna koi inse sikhe .inki beti bhi jhoot bolti bato se palat jati hai ab jhote insan ko bhala kon sach sabit kar sakta..mere past ke liye ladti hai bt apne x ke sath aj tak touch me hai bus wohi baat hai naa khud ki kamia nhi dikhai deti agr baat bhi karti mujhe koi problem nhi hai bcz life hai aapko jiske sath acha feel hota hai ap baat kroge obviously bt mujhe roj kej mt simple past liye tount maro kalesh kro jo hi close hai jink nhi uske liye ladai bhala kanha ki samjhdari hai. in fact kanchan ki story telling me mai villen ho yeh simple baare me bohat bura sochti hai or apni frds sabko ease batati hai simple me naked jaise mai insan nhi koi rakshash yaa bhoot ho.chalo anyway sasu ma dhamkio se mei fir kanchan ke not a gya wohi narak life wohi kalesh wo tount marna wo jis bat pr 1000 baar lad chuki hai wohi repeat broadcast roj chalu. yeh baat bhi sach hai sawar narak hota hai bt shadi ke bad se shuru hota ou yeh shadi 2019 moi isne apni zid ou marne ki dhamkia de kr ki fasi pr latad rhi thi mujhe bhi Tara aayaa ki bechari ka koi nhi tab mujhe yeh nhi pta tha simple tars kia hua mujhe itna bhari padega yeh roj mujhe troma degi meri kanhi koi value rakhti nhi na importance deti mera kia hua kabhi account hi nhi krti… yeh sawarg narak shadi ke baad hi wo feeling aati hai lekin me to 2 saal se narak hi bhog rha ho ab nhi or sehan hota 🙏🙏jaane anjane me agar kisi ka dil❤️ dukhaya ho to 🙏hath jodkar maaf, khush rhiye or dusro ko bhi rakhiye jaisi life khud jeena chahte ho dusro ko bhi do ..kisi ko kaid me rakhkar zid se pyar hasil nhi kia ja sakta pyar se pyaar hasil kia ja sakta hai .jo milk shadi polish se yaa naa perfect se akele rehne se log nhi marte aisa nhi suna bt galat shadi perfect the logo kafi marte dekha hai lead 🙏

Yeh me bohat pehle kar leta suicide bt mene apne aap ko time dia ki chije thik hogi har waqt motivate kia bt roja same kalesh hote hai est chakarview me fas chuka ho nikale kaa koi rasta nhi iske ilawa ..ab mujhe yeh y step khah is life me bohat narak mil rha shayed yanha se jane ke baad ki life kaisi hogi mujhe pataa nhi bt mujhe itna ptaa hai ki mai wo face lunga 🙏ik ask hai simple jane ke baad Kanchan ko kuch mat bolna bus uska dimag ka ila jarur karwa dena 🙏 ”(sic) Also Read – WhatsApp Privacy Policy: “ You Might Be a $ 2-3 Trillion Business, But People Value Their Privacy More Than Your Money ”, SC to WhatsApp, Facebook Check out the full post here: Also read – Facebook bans the image of a cricket team in England because it is ‘overtly sexual’ India.com Here are some help lines to help you overcome depression and suicidal thoughts. Life is precious. MITRAM FOUNDATION (Bengaluru) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): CALL: 0832-2252525 (Verified)

SANJIVINI (DELHI): Center 1 (Jangpura: 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456 (10 am-5.30pm: Monday to Friday) Center 2 (Qutub institutional zone): 011-40769002, 011-41092787 (10 am-7.30am ) pm: from Monday to Saturday,

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

MENTAL HEALTH KIRAN (GOVT) 18005990019 For more information, click on here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos