SMPTE Hollywood to Review Next-Generation Audio for ATSC 3.0 at February Virtual Meeting





At its February virtual meeting, SMPTE Hollywood will host a panel of broadcast experts for a discussion of the revolutionary audio features of ATSC 3.0, the new digital television transmission standard also known as Next Gen TV. Posted: February 15, 2021

Representatives from ATSC, Dolby Laboratories, Fraunhofer Institute and Broadway Video will discuss Dolby AC-4, MPEG-H and the future of audio streaming. LOS ANGELES At its February virtual meeting, SMPTE Hollywood will host a panel of broadcast experts for a discussion of the revolutionary audio features of ATSC 3.0, the new digital television transmission standard also known as Next Gen TV . Expected to be adopted by broadcasters around the world, ATSC 3.0 promises to provide better home and mobile reception, greater data capacity and better quality, as well as support for the advanced audio codecs Dolby AC-4 and MPEG- H. Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) Chair Madeleine Noland, Dolby Laboratories Tim Carroll, Fraunhofer Institutes Stefan Meltzer and independent media production consultant Roger Charlesworth will discuss the advent of Dolby AC-4 and MPEG- H, and what they mean to the broadcast industry. They will detail the exciting benefits of new formats, which include rich, immersive sound and the ability to deliver high-quality sound to theaters, homes, and mobile devices with lower bandwidth. They will also provide insight into what is needed to produce and deliver next generation sound. The event is scheduled for Thursday, February 25 at 6:00 p.m. PST. Lon Neumann, director of the Immersive Audio Alliance, will be moderator. Register here (link). Panelists: Madeleine Noland is the chair of the Advanced Television Systems Committee Inc. Previously, she chaired the ATSC technology group overseeing ATSC 3.0 as well as various specialist groups related to ATSC 3.0. An industry veteran for 15 years, Noland has held key technology management and standards roles at Backchannelmedia Inc., Telvue Corp. and LG Electronics Tim Carroll is Senior DirectorSoundTechnology, Advanced Media SystemsGroup in the CTO Office of Dolby Laboratories. Previously he was CTO of Telos Alliance and founder of Linear Acoustics. He served as Director of Broadcast Products at Dolby Laboratories from 1995 to 2001. Stefan Meltzer is Chief Business Development Manager at Fraunhofer IIS. He previously worked as an independent technology consultant for 11 years. His experience also includes positions as CTO at IOSONO and Vice President of Business Development at Coding Technologies. Roger charlesworth is an independent multimedia production technology consultant with a long association with Broadway Video, New York, and Saturday Night Live. He is also the executive director of the DTV audio group. Moderator: Lon Neumann is a principal of the Immersive Audio Alliance, which designs and implements immersive audio systems. His long experience in the professional audio field includes the position of Western Field Operations Director for the Sony Pro Audios Sony / Philips SACD Super Audio Compact Disc project. He has also worked as a Field Engineer for Mitsubishi Pro Audio Group, NVISION and Linear Acoustic. What: SMPTE Hollywood February Virtual Meeting: Next Generation Audio for ATSC 3.0 When: February 25, 2021, 6:00 p.m. PDT Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/february-virtual-meeting-next-generation-audio-for-atsc-30-tickets-141463008667 The event will also be broadcast live on SMPTE Hollywood Facebook and Youtube pages. About SMPTE Hollywood Section The Hollywood section of SMPTE was originally organized as the West Coast Section in 1928. Today, as its own SMPTE region, it comprises more than 1,200 SMPTE members with a common interest in motion imaging technology in the Southwest region. Greater Los Angeles. The Hollywood Section offers free monthly meetings open to SMPTE members and non-members. Information on the meetings is posted on the Section website at https://www.smpte.org/sections/hollywood. About SMPTE

SMPTE is the global society of media professionals, technologists and engineers working in the digital entertainment industry. The Company fosters a diverse and engaged membership in both the tech and creative communities, offering extensive educational offerings, technical lectures and exhibits, the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and access to a rich network of colleagues critical to their success. professional. As an internationally recognized standards body, SMPTE also provides an essential technical framework of engineering standards and guidelines that enable the transparent creation, management and delivery of media for art, entertainment and education. in the whole world. Information about SMPTE membership is available at smpte.org/join.

