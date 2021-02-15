For Buffy fans, another account with the show creator

The Whedon Studies Association, a society of academics dedicated to the study of the works of Joss Whedon, wonders whether to change his name. Fans who grew up with her flagship show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and who planned to introduce her to their children are struggling with what to do.

A few said they regret tattoos inspired by Buffy and other shows created by Mr. Whedon.

For years, fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which aired on the WB and UPN from 1997 to 2003, had to reconcile their adoration for a show about a teenage girl killing monsters with the reviews that often swirled around its creator. .

Mr. Whedons’ first reputation as a feminist storyteller was tarnished after his ex-wife, producer Kai Cole, accused him to cheat on her and lie about it. Actress Charisma Carpenter, star of the Buffy Angel spin-off, alludes to a fan convention in 2009 that Mr. Whedon was not happy when she got pregnant.

In July, Ray Fisher, an actor who starred in Mr. Whedons’ 2017 film Justice League, accused him of rude and abusive treatment of the actors and the team. Mr. Whedon disputed some of Mr. Fishers’ accusations, and said his ex-wives 2017 Account included inaccuracies and misrepresentation.