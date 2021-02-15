Protection Island resident inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame – Vancouver Island Free Daily





After more than 50 years working behind the scenes in the arts, Protection Island’s Valley Hennell is heading to the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame. Last week, BCEHOF announced this year’s winners and Hennell, songwriter, producer, manager, publisher, publisher and broadcaster, was inducted into the StarMeritus category, formerly known as “Pioneers”. A plaque bearing his name will be installed in the Hall of Fame Gallery at the Orpheum Theater in Vancouver. Hennell was nominated by her husband, dulcimer player Rick Scott, who is himself a member of the Hall of Fame. “When I was inducted into the BCEHOF StarWalk in 2019, my first thought was that I cannot accept this honor without Valley,” he said in an email. “All the performances that I have given, all the countries that I have visited, all the sold-out shows that I have performed in the past 40 years, all the awards that I have won are due to this woman. remarkable. Hennell said receiving this honor was “embarrassing, overwhelming and exciting.” “It really gave me something to think about how this great adventure has come about in my life,” she said. The adventure began in 1966 when, as a budding poet, she enrolled in UBC’s Creative Writing Program. Hennell said her instructors encouraged students to take film production classes and work with the drama department, where she befriended “a lot of people who were to shape the arts in the future. “As a group, we started evolving the arts while we were still in school, and then we went into the public domain and continued that work,” she says. One of the people she met was folk singer Ann Mortifee. The two began to write songs together, which led to the organization of concerts and eventually the making of a record. She said “this is how my skills evolved.” “I was 17 when I entered the creative writing department,” Hennell said. “By the time I left six years later, I was a published writer, I was a songwriter… I was a concert producer and an artist director. Hennell said that many talented artists lacked the business skills to promote and protect their work, and that a skill that came naturally to him was to “connect the dots.” When she looks back on her career, she is proud of her efforts to defend artists and their rights. “For me it all comes down to the poem, and it comes from the imagination and so often it gets lost in the dollars and cents end of the industry,” Hennell said. “So I have the feeling that what I decided to do in the 60s, namely to make visible the product of our imagination, is that I succeeded in doing it. [email protected]

