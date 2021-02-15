Salma Hayek details her traumatic experience filming the ‘Desperado’ love scene





9:46 am PST 02/15/2021



by



Ryan parker



The actress says director Robert Rodriguez and star Antonio Banderas were wonderful, complete gentlemen, but nonetheless, she cried the whole time.

Salma Hayek explained in detail on Monday her experience filming the love scene in her breakout movie,Desperado, making it clear that her trauma had nothing to do with the director or the star. The Oscar nominated actress has passedChair expert, the popular weekly podcast broadcast by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. Among the topics covered was Hayek’s first big break in Hollywood, in 1995.Desperado, directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring Antonio Banderas. Hayek previously noted that she struggled with the love scene but opened up about the situation to Shepard and Padman. Thrilled to land the role of tough Carolina in the movie Columbia Pictures, Hayek said there was no mention of a love scene between her character and El Mariachi de Banderas in the script. It was brought to his attention after production began. Telling Shepard and Padman that Rodriguez was his “brother” and that his then wife, producer Elizabeth Avelln, was his “best friend,” Hayek agreed to do the scene on a closed set. It would only be the four of them. “So when we were about to start shooting, I started sobbing,” Hayek said, adding that she kept telling the other three people, “I don’t know if I can do this. am afraid. “ She continued: “One of the things I was afraid of was Antonio, he was an absolute gentleman and so kind, and we are still very close friends but he was very free. It scared me that for him, that doesn’t sound like anything. I started … crying, and he was like, “Oh my God. You make me feel bad. “And I was so embarrassed I was crying.” Hayek has made it clear on several occasions that Rodriguez and Banderas “were amazing” and Rodriguez “never pressured me”, but nonetheless it was a very traumatic moment and she remembers it vividly. “I wasn’t letting go of the towel,” she said. “They were trying to make me laugh. I would take it off for two seconds and start crying again. But we got over it. We did our best with what we could do at the time.” In the film, the love scene is done in quick cuts. Hayek said it was the best she could do among the starts and stops. “When you’re not you, then you can do it. But I still think about my dad and my brother, ”she explained of her obstacle. “And are they going to see him? And are they going to get teased? The guys don’t have that. Your dad will be, ‘Yeah! He’s my son!'” Hayek was eventually going to take her father and brother to see the movie, but she said they left the theater during the scene and came back when it was over, adding: “You want your father to be only proud of you. . “ Listen to the entire podcast here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos