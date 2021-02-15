Actor Jonathan Groff to zoom in with Milford drama students





Jonathan Groff, who plays Kristoff in the “Frozen” films and who was nominated by Tony for his role as King George in “Hamilton,” makes a virtual appearance at Milford High School this week. “I feel like I’m living in a dream,” Katie Arber, drama teacher at Milford, told The Enquirer Monday morning. It all started in August when Arber posted a photo on Facebook wearing a “Hamilton” face mask. The mask features Groff as King George. “Dear Jonathan Groff, I’m a high school drama teacher and my students and I adore you,” Arber’s post read. “I even got this mask to show my love for the king! You inspire us all and I hope you are safe and healthy. PS- could you zoom in with my students?” Arber says she never “really” thought anything would come from the Facebook post. But a friend of hers whom she met years earlier on an internship in New York saw him and told Arber he had a connection to Groff’s best friend. A chain of video messaging ensued, first with Groff’s friend, then with Groff himself. Students in Arber’s Advanced Actor class created a video for Groff, inviting him to visit via Zoom and giving them inspiration to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. “It would mean a lot to us if you told us how to stay positive during tough times,” says one of Arber’s students in the video. Groff responded with a song. “The Milford students made me a video and that’s my answer! I turned it into a musical, ”he sings in the video. Groff went on to say he was in Berlin to shoot a movie “The Matrix 4” with Keanu Reeves but would like to connect with the Milford Drama Club in early 2021. Not only would this timing work better for everyone, but it would also give them something to look forward to, Groff said. “I’m sure it’s incredibly frustrating not being able to act and interact and just express and embrace and connect in the way that (…) the arts and theater allow us to do” , said Groff. “But I just keep thinking about how it’s gonna feel so good when we finally can.” The actor will answer questions from students and talk about staying positive during the pandemic, Arber said. Around this time last year, Arber said his students were set to open “High School Musical,” which was canceled due to the pandemic. It was difficult for students and teachers, she says, to connect during this time. “It means more than anything to them (the students) right now,” Arber said. “Because it’s an opportunity to meet a star who does TV, who does Broadway, who makes films, I mean, he does all the theatrical aspects, he has done soap operas and he comes to tell them that, you know, it’s okay. to feel what you are feeling. “ Arber says more than 100 Milford students and administrators will meet with Groff on Thursday afternoon via Zoom.

