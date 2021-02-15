



True to their annual tradition with a twist for these turbulent times Dropkick Murphys will come together with music fans from around the world for Dropkick Murphys St. Patricks Day Stream 2021 … Still Locked Down to virtually celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT. The free online concert streaming – with no in-person audiences – will be broadcast simultaneously worldwide via www.DKMstream.com. Dropkick Murphys St. Patricks Day Stream 2021 … Still Locked Down is brought to you by a Boston-area tech company Manage (a leading provider of digital transformation software) and sponsored by YOU. Dropkick Murphys founder Ken Casey explains that instead of charging for tickets, we were going to pass the virtual hat on so you can donate whatever you want to help us keep paying our employees. When we did the first two free live streams for charity, our fans were super generous and we raised a lot of money for good causes. But frankly, we’ve been out of work for over a year, so this one we have to do with us. Of course, a portion will also go to charity, as always! People who donate in advance or during the flow (via www.DKMstream.com) will see their name scroll on the ticker at the bottom of the screen during Still Locked Down. Still Locked Down will feature a variety of fan favorites, as well as selected songs from the group’s new studio album, which is due out soon. Look for details on the new album next week. Following the final years of live streaming Outta Fenway and Streaming Up From Boston, Dropkick Murphys is now focused on bringing fans the show they expected to see in person. The St. Patrick’s Day 2021 streaming event will feature the socially distanced Dropkick Murphys performing on an arena-sized stage with a full LED screen and a brand new video show led by Long’s friend. band date, Josh Adams of Mindpool Live. Josh has also directed two Dropkick Murphys concert films and is the Director of Live Concert Video Productions for Foo Fighters. Dropkick Murphys has a long history of giving back and finding creative ways to connect with fans, and they have continued this tradition throughout the pandemic. On St. Patrick’s Day 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic reached critical mass in the United States, Dropkick Murphys hosted their Streaming Up From Boston live broadcast event instead of their normal Boston Blowout St celebration. .Patricks Day. To date, it has been watched over 13 million times across all platforms, has been featured on CBS This Morning Saturday, CNN, NBC Nightly News, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and in the Wall Street Journal, and has collected over $ 60,000 thanks to groups. charity, The Claddagh Fund. In May 2020, they orchestrated the historic Streaming Outta Fenway presented by Pega. Picking up the instruments of Fenway Park’s infield, it stood out as the first-ever musical event without an in-person audience at a major American gym and the first musical performance directly on Fenway’s indoor court. Bruce Springsteen joined the Jumbotron for a Double Play of two songs from DKMs Rose Tattoo and his American Land. Most importantly, they have carried over $ 700,000 to benefit charities such as the Boston Resiliency Fund, Feeding America and Habitat for Humanity, Greater Boston. Dropkick Murphys are: Al Barr (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Ken Casey (lead vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, vocals), James Lynch (guitars, vocals), Kevin Rheault (bassist on tour) and Lee Forshner (bagpiper on tour). For more information on Dropkick Murphys, visit: www.dropkickmurphys.com.

