Hollywood’s biggest union opens its doors to social media influencers





Hollywood’s biggest syndicate has now opened its doors to social media influencers. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has approved a new deal that allows creators of social media content to join its ranks. This new membership opportunity focuses in particular on expanding trade union coverage to advertising campaigns created by influencers. This would ensure that these people are still entitled to health benefits, pensions and earned income under union protection. Facilitating the coverage of this type of work has been a top priority for our organization, said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris in official announcement. I want to applaud the efforts of our staff in creating an agreement that will benefit current SAG-AFTRA members and allow all creators to join the union. As new ways of storytelling emerge, it is imperative that we embrace and uplift these artists. Influencers have dominated the marketing world for a number of years. As soon as platforms like Facebook and Instagram exploded in popularity, some people realized that they could turn their online personas into a brand personality, which could lead to some advertising (and, therefore, economical) opportunities. Likewise, companies have seen an advantage in using these people to target specific demographics in a native and subtle way. Some of the most notable social media influencers reside on YouTube. Those with big followers such as PewDiePie have earned millions and millions of dollars throughout their careers. New York Times Notes that the new agreement does not require those looking to join to have a minimum number of social media subscribers, although eligibility for benefits is based on specific job requirements.

