Minari Review: Cultivating Family Roots | Entertainment

It’s hard to start over. But with love, dedication and the right soil anything can grow.

This is the central conflict and the theme of the Minari movie, which takes its name from a small herb that can grow almost anywhere. Written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung, the film follows the South Korean Yi family as they moved to Arkansas to start a farm in the 1980s. The film is mainly spoken in Korean and is somewhat based on own experiences. of Chungs growing up.

Minari is a beautiful film about family and the struggles that come to provide, maintain and love them. Its calm and reflective, letting the viewer soak up the landscapes of Arkansas, the silence after a tense argument or the sound of a weak heart.

It’s safe to say that this will be considered one of the best movies of the year.

The film mainly focuses on the Yi family. Steven Yeun plays father Jacob Yi, Han Ye-ri plays his wife Monica, Noel Cho plays their daughter Anne and Alan Kim plays their young son David. Halfway through the film, they are joined by Youn Yuh-jung, who plays the grandmother of the Soon-ja children.

Everyone in the main cast does a great job representing a family, with their individual personalities intertwined. For example, Jacob is task-oriented and may get lost in his job, but he does so to provide for his family. Likewise, Monica stands by his side while expressing her concerns about their situation. They do a particularly special job of accurately representing real families, especially child actors.

The film is beautifully shot. Cinematographer Lachlan Milne films without complications, but captures the serene beauty of the farm and the small trailer-shaped house in which the Yis live.

Everything is well framed and the film is quite warm. It is filled with brilliant greens and the orange encompassing the sun.

The editing is awesome. Scenes never seem too long or too short. The general tempo is coherent and lets the film breathe. Along with cinematography, the film is not afraid to stick to a wide landscape or outdoor shots. It gives the film a wonderful sense of presence as it allows the audience to reflect on the substance of the film.

The sounds of the film are superbly used. Emile Mosseri’s score is short, but it is well placed and sounds wonderful. The film also uses different sounds to accentuate and familiarize the audience with the farm. For example, young David has a weak heart, which outshines other sounds in the film in places to demonstrate the strain on it.

It is a film which deserves to be observed and reflected. It takes time for everything to seep in. The actions and motivations of each individual character have profound implications that emerge over the course of the film. Over time, everything comes true or gets destroyed.

It takes love and dedication to cultivate and grow anything, whether it’s a family, a farm, or a new life. Like minari grass, it is possible to make this growth happen anywhere.

Minari is a film that will be remembered for a long time. It is definitely one of the best films of this year.

A24 produced and distributed Minari. It is shown in a limited selection of theaters and in A24 virtual screening rooms, which are constantly selling out.

5/5 torches