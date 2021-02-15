Mumbai Bollywood Actor Sandeep Nahar Ends Life, Leaves Long Facebook Suicide Note





Sandeep Nahar, MS Dhoni co-star [Photo credit: Screengrab from video]| Photo credit: Facebook Highlights Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar found hanged at his residence in Goregaon (West). The now deceased actor, in his suicide note, said he was having a difficult marriage. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation after recording a case related to the incident. Bombay: Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar, who has appeared in films such as “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” and “Kesari”, reportedly committed suicide while hanging on Monday at his residence in the Goregaon area of ​​Mumbai. Bombay Police have registered a case related to the incident and an investigation is underway. Before taking the extreme step, the Nahar posted a video with a long note on his Facebook account. The now deceased actor, in his latest video, said no one in his family should be held responsible for his extreme walk. He said he had faced many personal and professional issues. He accused his wife, Kanchan Sharma, of him by bringing up arguments almost every day about “issues of the past” and blackmailing him. “ The woman threatened to kill herself ” “It’s not her mistake because her nature is such that she feels everything is normal, but it is not normal for me. Over the past two years, my life has changed completely. However, I never shared anything with anyone. People think everything is going well in my life… Kanchan has threatened to kill himself at least 100 times, ”Nahar said. Nahar wrote that he had thought of ending his life as a solution to his problems earlier as well, but later decided to give things more time, hoping the problems would be resolved. “I would have died by suicide a long time ago, but I chose to give myself the time and hope things would get better, but I didn’t. I have nowhere to go. I don’t know what to expect after taking this step, but I’ve been through hell in this life, ”he writes in Hindi. The actor, however, ended the note by saying “I only have one request, after I leave, please don’t tell Kanchan anything but get her treated.” “ Politics ” in Bollywood Nahar, in the note, also wrote in detail about the issues he faced in Bollywood. He expressed his disappointment at the “politics” and unprofessional nature in the Hindi film industry. He said he had projects replaced after everything was finalized, adding that the people in Bollywood are “very practical” and have no emotions. The career of Sandeep Nahar Born in Kalka de Haryana, Nahar moved to Mumbai in 2009 to pursue an acting career. In 2016, he shared the screen with actor Sushant Singh Rajpur in Neeraj Pandey’s “ MS Dhoni: The Untold Story ”, in which he tried out the role of Dhoni cricketer friend Paramjit Singh. Later, he also appeared in Akshay Kumar-starer “Kesari”, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. He has also worked in some popular Hindi TV shows such as Crime Patrol, CID, Savdhaan India and Diya Aur Baati Hum. Nahar co-star Sushant Singh Rajput also reportedly took her own life by hanging herself at her Bandra residence in Mumbai in June 2020.







