Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar Make New Sticky Black – The Seahawk





Hollywood comedies are a dime a dozen: very few of them go out of their way to deliver their humor in a way that challenges the cinematic form and introduces new ideas to the genre. For every Palm Springs, there’s a handful of wacky schlockier swapping clever approaches to comedy for surface elements such as star power and cheap gags; Two recent examples are Robert De Niros The War with Grandpa and Tiffany Haddishs Like a Boss. But Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar, which could best be described as what the Bill and Ted franchise films would be if middle-aged women were their target audience, strives to be different. With surprising production value, two adorable protagonists, and refreshing insanity, this comedy, while not perfect, is worth every sand dollar of the rental price. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar follow two women in their forties, best friends Star (Kristen Wiig) and Barb (Annie Mulomo), as they decide to take a vacation to the Florida resort town of Vista Del Mar after having lost their job. They arrive hoping to have the time of their lives, but the presence of a mysterious man named Edgar (Jamie Dornan) and the hidden threat of an evil supervillain plan ensures that Barb and Stars’ vacation will be anything but. ordinary. The first thing viewers will notice about the film is the attention paid to the costume and set design of the film. The vast majority of movie frames are bursting with color, from Hawaiian shirts and shell necklaces to apartment bedrooms and the crystal blue ocean. Truly, the artwork in this movie is outstanding, keeping your eyes riveted on the screen just by the way the visuals project it. But of course a comedy is nothing without its humor thankfully, this is where Barb and Star can shine in an original way. The film takes an ironic stance, throwing ideas onto the screen as if it’s not afraid to step outside the lines. The viewer is never able to predict what will happen next; When characters randomly erupt in a song as if it were a musical, the unexpected nature of the moment is not only a joke in itself, but it also provides a bold statement to the viewer, telling them that ‘From there, more is possible in this world of stories than in others. Of course, the push / pull of viewers’ attention between the unexpected moments, sudden character introductions, and the main storyline and subplots means the overall narrative itself has less of an impact on the viewer than it does. ‘A more focused story couldn’t have been, but for viewers strictly looking for fun time, this could be a minor issue. Overall, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is a surprisingly original comedy that approaches the genre artfully and aims to make compelling propositions about what a made-in-Hollywood comedy should strive to be. Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the women who not only played the role of Star and Barb but also wrote the screenplay, deserve credit for revisiting and revitalizing classic screwball tropes while subverting them. It’s a shame that such a hot summer movie had to be postponed for a February release, but maybe the magic of the movies can bring viewers to this season.

