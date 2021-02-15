With her Bollywood background, Aishwarya Raut de Rambert still discovers “this other world”





Growing up in Mumbai, India, Aishwarya raut was dancing to Bollywood music before even setting foot in a studio. “I was a very hyperactive kid and loved playing around the house for my family, friends and neighbors,” Raut recalls. She was already dancing in a Bollywood company when she began formal training in ballet, contemporary, jazz and hip hop at the age of 10. This desire to explore different styles ultimately inspired her move to the UK, where she landed a place at Rambert2 before joining Rambert in 2019. “I was introduced to this other world of different movements, which was really exciting for me,” says Raut. “I feel like I’m still on this journey.” Quinn Wharton Quinn Wharton Dream choreographer to work with: “Ohad Naharin. In Rambert2, we played his Kamuyot, and he worked with us for two days. I would love to have a creation with him in my career. “ When she’s not dancing: “I like to paint and photograph a bit. Whenever the weather permits, I really enjoy playing badminton.” His pre-performance ritual: “A 15 minute nap while listening to music. And I need to walk around the stage and feel the ground a bit.” Most memorable show: “Play the duo E2 7SD, by Rafael Bonachela, for Rambert2 at Sadler’s Wells. My partner was injured, so we hadn’t danced him for over a week. We walked through it, and when we were done, we walked out of the stage and we just hugged and we were like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe we did this! ” “ His favorite book: “1984 by George Orwell. “ Preferred place to travel: “Matheran, where I grew up until about 5 years old. It is the most peaceful and beautiful place, with red soil and a thick green forest where vehicles are prohibited.” One thing she can’t live without: “Socks. I’m used to the tropical climate, so in the UK I get cold easily.” Dancing on film vs on stage: “I’ve done music videos before, but Rocketman was the first movie I worked on. When they try to do multiple takes, it gets a bit calculated in terms of approaching the step. On stage it’s all luck, you could do the trick, you might not, you could slide and there’s a lot of freedom that goes with it that I really, really enjoy. I feel like I’m the most present on stage. I am fully there to experience something with the public. “ His advice: “I like to try anything and everything, and I feel like it’s something that has helped me in my life not to limit myself.” The benefit of the pandemic: “I had a lot of time in my forties to improvise and explore movement in an isolated environment where there is no judgment. It was just me exploring how I like to move.”







