Former NFL player Vincent Jackson found dead at 38 | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV





BRANDON, Florida (WFLAFormer San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead Monday in a hotel room in Brandon, Fla. Jackson, 38, who resided in South Tampa, walked into the hotel room in Brandon on Jan.11 and had stayed there ever since. Jackson’s family reported her missing on February 10. Two days later, deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office located Jackson at Homewood Suites Oat 10240 Palm River Road and spoke with him. Man arrested hours after riot at Capitol Hill found dead



After assessing Jackson’s welfare, the missing persons case was called off. Jackson was later found dead around 11:30 a.m. Monday in his hotel room by a cleaning lady. There was no sign of trauma, MPs said. The medical examiner’s office has yet to assess the cause of death. Sheriff Chad Chronister released the following statement: “My heart hurts for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the nation of Buccaneers who adored him. Mr. Jackson was a dedicated man who put his family and community above all else. Football aside, he has touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families and, three years ago, Jackson was even named Honorary Member of Parliament by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sadly missed not only by football fans across the country, but also by the people of Hillsborough County who have reaped the rewards of his generous contributions. Buccaneers owner Bryan Glazer released a statement Monday night saying the organization was shocked and saddened to learn of Jacksons’ passing. In his five seasons with our franchise, Vincent was an accomplished professional, who took great pride in his performance on and off the football field, the statement said. Vincent was a dedicated father, husband, businessman and philanthropist, who made a profound impact on our community through his steadfast advocacy for military families, supported by the Jackson in Action 83 Foundation. Jackson who went to college in northern Colorado and was selected in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. He was signed by Tampa Bay in 2012 where he played until his retirement in 2016. Jackson has been a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, twice with the Chargers (2009, 2011) and once with the Bucs (2012).



Close Modal

Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos