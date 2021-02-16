Hollywood Reporter Named for Best Publication and Best Website at National Arts & Journalism Awards





Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is shortlisted for Best Columnist, Scott Feinberg was nominated for Online Journalist of the Year, and Sheri Linden and Inkoo Kang are nominated for Best Film and TV Critic, respectively.

The Hollywood Reporter landed nominations for Best Entertainment Publication and Best Website for the 13th Annual National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards. Additionally, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is nominated for Best Columnist, Scott Feinberg is nominated for Online Journalist of the Year, and Sheri Linden and Inkoo Kang are nominated for Top Reviewer in the film and television categories, respectively. THR has also landed names in several other categories spanning features, investigative stories, photography, video, podcasts and more. The awards will be presented at a virtual ceremony this spring. A complete list of THR the finalists follow. Online Journalist of the Year

Scott Feinberg Entertainment publication

The Hollywood Reporter Critical film (any media platform)

Sheri Linden, “” Telluride 2019 “,” Never Rarely Sometimes Always “,” Stray “,” Ella Fitzgerald “” Critic (any multimedia platform)

Inkoo Kang, “” The Goop Lab “,” High Fidelity “,” Mrs. America “,” P-Valley “” Any multimedia platform (print, broadcast or online) Business, entertainment industry

Natalie Jarvey, “Bob Iger’s Next Priority? Streamlining Disney + Development” Any commercial, technological / artistic media platform (print, broadcast or online)

Ashley Cullins, “Why High Level Hackers May Rise in Remote Working Settings Triggered by a Pandemic” Any media platform (print, broadcast or online) Entertainment industry / arts survey

Scott Feinberg and Scott Johnson, “Catherine Burns: The Disappearance of an Oscar Nominated Actress” Kim Masters and Bryn Sandberg, “‘The environment was very toxic’: the nudity, a graphic photo and the untold story of why Ruth Wilson left ‘the case'” Any media platform (print, broadcast or online)

Gary Baum, “Meet the Controversial Doctor Behind the Empire Dr. Phil”

Kim Masters, “Behind Steve Bing’s Sudden and Tragic End” Any media platform (print, broadcast or online) Obituaries / In appreciation, movie and television personalities

Chris Gardner, “How Nanci Ryder Changed My Life: Hollywood Journalist Pays Tribute” Photography / Art (Online or Print) Portrait Photo

Jennifer Laski, Jenny Sargent and Ramona Rosales, “John Oliver” Photography / Art (Online or Print) Featured Photo

Jennifer Laski, Jenny Sargent and Lia Clay Miller, “Billy Porter” Photography / Art (online or print) Photo essay

Jennifer Laski and Joe Pugliese, “Hollywood on Lockdown – 30 Feet Away” Illustration Photography / Art (online or in print)

Kelsey Stefanson and Leon Edler, “The Dilemma of Streaming TV” Photography / Art (online or print)

Peter Cury and Sawdust, “Hollywood in the Terrifying Age of Coronavirus” Personality profile in print (newspaper or magazines), music / arts, over 2,500 words

Lacey Rose, “Hillary Clinton has a few more things to say” Over 1000 words in the print television industry (newspapers or magazines)

Gary Baum, “The Perfect Crime Obsession” Print (newspaper or magazines) TV / film industry article under 1000 words

Katie Kilkenny and Carolyn Giardina, “How Hollywood Guilds Confront Their Links to a Police Union”

Rick Porter, “Behind Reality Cop TV’s Fall: ‘It Was Like The Perfect Storm'” Print (newspaper or magazines) Celebrity article, music / other arts related to more than 1000 words

Seth Abramovich, “How I Got Out in Hollywood: A Decade-By-Decade Oral History” Print columnist (newspaper or magazines)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, “Why ‘Joker’ Gun Violence Protests Miss the Mark; Why ‘Gone with the Wind’ Needs a Warning Label, Not a Ban; Kobe Bryant, Gayle King and why black words matter “” Printing (newspaper or magazines) Analysis of comments / trends, cinema

Carolyn Giardina, “From ‘Gemini Man’ to ‘Irishman’: Dawn of the Aged Actor” Print (newspaper or magazines) Commentary Diversity / Gender

Kim Masters, “Has #MeToo gone too far? No it hasn’t gone far enough” TV / Video / Film Hard News Feature Less than 5 minutes

Tiffany Taylor, Mike Palmesino, Jason Bass, Lee Schneller & Lauren Alvarez, “Beyonce, Alicia Keys & More Honor Kobe & Gigi Bryant During Emotional Memorial” One-on-one radio / podcast interview, TV personalities

Lesley Goldberg and Dan Fienberg, “TV Top 5: A Conversation About The Police & Hollywood With Showrunner” Law & Order: SVU “” Radio / Podcast Best Arts or Entertainment Podcast

Scott Feinberg, “Awards Chatter” Online entertainment website

Tom Seeley, THR.com Hard news online

Ryan Parker, “Aurora Shooting Victims Voice Fears Over” Joker “in Letter to Warner Bros” Online Personality Profile, TV / Movie Personalities

Aaron Couch, “Everything Had To Be Alright”: What Happened To “Terminator” Star Michael Biehn “ Feature film online

Simi Horwitz, “Cahier de la critique:” The History of Marriage “and the Evolution of the Divorce Film” Online TV function

Jackie Strause, “Orange is the New Black” Creator and Cost Talk Binge-Era Breakthrough and Series Finale in Uniltered Oral History “ Analysis of online comments / Trend film

Richard Newby, “Protest Challenge and Failures of a Superhero Culture” Online Commentary Analysis / Trend, TV

Dan Fienberg, “Critic’s Notebook: The End of the ‘Baskets’ and the Struggle to Love Niche Television” Online entertainment blog by an individual or a group, linked to an organization

Kit Aaron Couch and Borys, “Heat Vision”

Ashley Cullins and Eriq Gardner, “THR, Esq.”

Scott Feinberg, “The Race”







