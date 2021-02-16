Splendido welcomes Andrew Zimmern and Dominique Crenn for #SaveRestaurants fundraising event

#SaveRestaurants was created by the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) as part of the group’s efforts to raise awareness and support independent restaurants and chefs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a stark reality that many restaurants across the country are struggling, and many will never open their doors again.

Brian Ackerman, chef-owner of Splendido at Beaver Creek Castle, brings IRC support efforts to the Vail Valley with The Blue Tape Project, a fundraising event on Tuesday, March 9. Renowned culinary personalities, including Andrew Zimmern.

It was called The Blue Tape Project because the idea is to have restaurants that are doing well to help restaurants that are not good, Ackerman shares. It would therefore only be the first fundraising dinner among many.

Andrew Zimmern’s most famous TV shows are “Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern” and “The Zimmern List”.

Daily special

Although the past year has been tough for local restaurants like Splendido, Ackerman said many dining establishments across the country are having a lot worse.

Other restaurants will simply disappear, he said. “We’re just lucky we’re not in San Francisco or downtown Chicago. So we want to do our part to help so many restaurants that are suffering.

It didn’t take long for Ackerman for some truly renowned culinary names to come to the table at this event. On March 9, join the efforts of Splendidos, Dominique Crenn, Andrew Zimmern, Billy Dec and Bobby Stuckey, all remarkable culinary personalities.

Zimmern has made appearances at Beaver Creek Culinary Weekend in recent years. The four-time James Beard award-winning TV personality, chef, writer, teacher and social justice advocate has reached out to Crenn about the event.

He asked me to join him in this effort to support the Independent Restaurant Coalition, said Crenn, currently the only female chef in America to earn three Michelin stars, for his Atelier Crenn restaurant in San Francisco, Calif. . We hope to raise much-needed funds for restaurants at risk of going bankrupt due to this pandemic. There are 11 million workers who depend on industry for a living, we have to support them.

Dominique Crenn is the only American woman to have three Michelin stars, for her San Francisco restaurant Atelier Crenn. The vegetables used in the restaurant come from his own farm in Sonoma.

Daily special

Ackerman hopes to raise over $ 100,000 for the IRC with two seats on March 9. The first is at 5:30 p.m. and the second at 8:00 p.m. Splendido will serve a four-course dinner with food and wine pairings. Tickets cost $ 750 per seat with a service charge of $ 20.

Bobby Stuckey, owner of Colorados, owner and master sommelier of the Frasca Food and Wine Group in Boulder, will select and serve food and wine pairings for dinner. Stuckey and Zimmern have both been working on IRC for almost a year.

“IRC was launched on March 17, 2020, because of the need for the independent restaurant industry to have an advocate for them in Washington,” Stuckey shares. It’s an organization that we probably should have founded over 20 years ago, but we started last March. It is a new organization doing a heroic job. We passed a bill in Congress last week that was in the Heroes Act. A bill has been introduced in the Senate and now we represent the new chamber, a bill currently as we speak. There is a lot of work to be done and a small group of individuals are doing it.

Bobby Stuckey is a core member of the Independent Restaurant Coalition, along with Zimmern. He is based in Boulder.

Daily special

Billy Dec, a television personality, actor, lawyer, restaurateur and owner of famous hospitality and entertainment venues like Sunda New Asian and The Underground Nightclub, will also be working on March 9 with the Splendido team.

Current capacity restrictions limit 50 people at a time in the dining room. Ackerman said it was a boon for those looking to have a memorable evening with some of the industry’s most famous talents.

At 50 people, it’s really intimate. You can wear your mask, walk into the kitchen and see what the chefs are up to, Ackerman said.

Billy Dec brings a slice of nightlife to fundraising: he’s known for his Sunda New Asian and The Underground Nightclub venues.

Daily special

The menu and wine pairings are always coordinated between the chefs and sommelier Stuckey. Crenn shares that she will be making a dish that has become a classic at Atelier Crenn Trout Mousse, Smoked Mussel Crme and Bleu Belle Farm Vegetables. For the sake of sustainability, the dish uses every part of the trout and the organic vegetables are sourced from Atelier Crenn farm in Sonoma.

So many restaurants in this country are struggling, Crenn said. “We have to find time and effort to help each other. Restaurants are the fabric of our country, and the food industry injects $ 760 million into the economy each year. Without them we will all fail. There is hope on the horizon, so let’s rise up and walk through it.

To reserve a spot for the Blue Tape Project on March 9, contact Alisa Steinberg at (970) 845-8808 ext. 5 or send an email to [email protected]