Entertainment
Juggling two great professional passions Actress-activist Gloria Reuben, Waterkeepers Alliance
Gloria Reubens’ activism began when she played an HIV-positive nurse in the hit television series ER, and became an activist for HIV-AIDS. She saw the devastating effect it had on the black community in particular and focused on that.
With ER came fame, two EMMY nominations and invitations to various celebrity events. A celebrity ski event she attended changed her focus. Heard Bobby Kennedy, Jr. talk about what was going on specifically about industrial farming and mountain coal mining, dumping garbage into waterways and people can’t drink water, she explained on my podcast, Green Connections Radio, recently. I thought he was talking about another country, not the United States, and she felt compelled to find out more.
So she visited some of those landfill sites with the Kennedys Group, the Waterkeepers Alliance, and the rest, as they say, is history. When you see what’s going on in person, I can’t help but do something, it’s the power of personal experience, she stressed.
Reuben eventually joined the Waterkeepers Alliance board of directors and became an advocate for the environment. She has served as an advisor to former Vice President Al Gores Climate Reality Project, the National Wildlife Federation Advisory Board, and the Natural Resources Defense Council Board of Directors.
Today, Reuben has come full circle. She is President of the Waterkeepers Alliance with her day job as an actor, singer, songwriter and songwriter.
The Waterkeepers Alliance was founded by fishermen in New York to protect their livelihoods from industrial polluters who dumped waste in the Hudson River. Led by Robert Kennedy Jr. for many years, it is a network of 350 grassroots groups around the world protect everyone has the right to clean water, patrolling and protecting more than 2.5 million square kilometers of rivers, lakes and waterways on six continents.
How does Reuben have two intense full-time careers? Here are 10 glimpses of our conversation:
1. Feeling obligated is crucial: As Reuben explained, she had do something to help clean up the streams once she sees what is going on. When you feel like you have to step up, you find a way to juggle it all.
2. Reassess your priorities: Deciding that you want to work on two major professional passions at the same time requires adjusting the way you spend your time and resources. Having to adjust the way we work because of the pandemic has also inspired many of us, including Reuben, to gain a new perspective. One of the things that’s been pretty positive about covid, if you can think of it that way, is that everything has been realigned, she told me. I mean, how many jeans do I really need?
3. Take advantage of what you have: Reubens’ fame can attract attention and resources, so she uses them to support Objective of the Water Keepers Alliances to draw attention to the dangers of our water supply.
4. Use what you do well: As an accomplished actor, Reuben can articulate a message with force. Thus, she uses it to engage lawmakers on policies that protect drinking water and hold polluters accountable for their actions, as well as to encourage potential donors to support the work of organizations.
5. Choose your actions deliberately: Reuben can’t wait to hit the road to meet all of the Waterkeepers around the world in person, which she can obviously only do virtually while the pandemic is still raging. But once she can travel, she will likely absorb the lessons from Covid about prioritizing time and identifying meetings that can continue to be virtual, saving environmental resources as well as time.
6. Adopt a support system: Everyone has different strengths, which comes in handy when trying to juggle two full-time careers that you are passionate about. Reuben has a team at the Waterkeepers Alliance with operational skills to support it, for example, allowing it to use its strengths without feeling like it needs to know how to do it all.. I’m learning lessons on how to ask for help, she told me.
7. Protect what you create in each other: As I have spoken a lot with a seasoned intellectual property lawyer Christina martini previously on my podcast, it is essential to specifically state that your secondary creations are separate from your other work. The fine print in employment contracts can be tricky, often indicating that anything you create during your employment with that employer belongs to that employer, unless otherwise specified. So check with an employment lawyer to be on the safe side. In Reubens’ case, the songs, scripts, and books she wrote in her entertainment career are clearly separate.
8. Personal care is crucial: As Reuben said, personal care, personal care, personal care. You can’t deal with insanity or help someone else without taking care of yourself first.
9. Be open to where every road can lead: Reuben never expected to lead the Waterkeepers, but she was open to changing circumstances and is happy to have embraced it. Especially considering what is going on in this country and the world, and I know that many careers have been interrupted or stopped and may not return to normal, at least for a number of years ago. so many things unknown, Reuben explained.
Therefore, I think the advice I would give is to stay open to possibilities that might surprise you and take risks in a positive way. she added.
ten. I know everything will be alright: When I was in talks about taking on this role of president of this world organization, I was a little terrified, but here’s the thing: nothing went wrong, nothing won, and knowing that even if i fall on my face, Ill be alright.
You will be fine too. You will understand it.
