Eddie Van Halen mural draws fans to Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. Since its recent unveiling, a constant stream of Van Halen fans have stopped in the parking lot of the Guitar Center in Hollywood to see artist Robert Vargas Eddie Van Halen pay homage to the mural. An avid fan of Van Halen himself, Vargas’ larger-than-life mural can be seen all over Los Angeles, as he has previously paid tribute to several Los Angeles-based groups, including The Doors. What would you like to know Grammy Award-winning musician Eddie Van Halen Van Halen died of cancer in October

Los Angeles-based artist Robert Vargas created a mural in memory of him in twelve days, painting freehand

The mural is in the Hollywood Guitar Center, where Van Halen’s handprints and the Frankenstrat guitar can be seen

Since its unveiling last month, fans have made in-person pilgrimages to view the mural and pay their respects “My first record was a Van Halen record,” said Vargas. “My first gig was a Van Halen gig and they are heroes from my hometown. [Eddie] I got to see myself painting at one point, which was really cool. It is interesting how his full circle. I use my creative process to celebrate his creative process. After Van Halen died of cancer last October, Vargas approached the Guitar Center with his idea for a mural. He said it took twelve days to complete the full-scale painting and was done freehand without the use of grid lines which are often used for work of this size. Van Halen is admired for his virtuosity and innovation on the guitar, but Vargas said he wanted to capture the pure joy the musician conveyed by playing his Frankenstrat guitar on stage. I wanted to capture the essence of Eddie in the moment, Vargas said. In his creative mind, when [Van Halen] was at the height of their powers. Just the mighty Van Halen who rules the world and sets it on fire. Artist Robert Vargas. (Courtesy of Kristopher Gee) Vargas chose the location of the Guitar Center because it is already the mecca of the Los Angeles rock and roll scene. There was no better place than here at Guitar Center where his handprints are on the front, he says. And the Frankenstrat is in one of the showcases, which was also one of my references when I started to paint the guitar. Randy, who came from Santa Barbara to see the mural, saw Van Halen at Whiskey a Go Go in 1977 just before the band released their debut album. My hair is sort of standing up right now, Randy said looking at the mural. Eddie was such a talented artist and [Vargas] blew me away to have the vision of being able to take a bare wall and do it. I mean, it’s like dead on perfect. Everything that’s happened in my life [Eddie] was part of. His music has always made me pass. Even in our Instagram age, fans look to Vargas’ mural in person as a pilgrimage to their musical hero. It’s a mural to be lived in, Vargas said. I believe people from all over the world will be coming to Hollywood specifically to see it. Vargas said he doesn’t like to focus on the loss of one of his beloved musical idols, but rather on his legacy. His mural is now part of that legacy and fans who have come to see Vargas’ mural agree.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos