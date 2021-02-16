Where is Reed Alexander, the actor who played Nevel Papperman?

The first two seasons of iCarly just landed on Netflix and with a reboot in production, fan love is once again peaking.

Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress return, and rumors abound as to which old characters will or will not return. Jennette McCurdy and Sam Puckett’s Buttery Sock are no.

But it reminds me of Nevel Papperman who was once the nemesis of Carly, Sam and Freddies. Reed Alexander has played the character throughout the six-season series, but where is he now?

ICarly’s Reed Alexander speaks at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival | John Parra / Getty Images for SOBEWFF

Reed Alexander played the annoying villain Nevel Papperman

The last time viewers saw Reed Alexanders Nevel Papperman, he was locked in a cell as Hannibal Lecter in an episode of Sam and cat. Fits, as the character was quite evil in his storylines and always threatened that someone would regret the day.

When Nevel first arrived at the scene, he had a penchant for tapenade, ruled over his mother, and had a crush on Carly. He loved to intimidate strangers, thrived on his aggressive attempts to extort kisses from Carly, and reveled in cheating on the iCarly troubled gangs. Remember that time he kicked them out of their domain name?

Looking back, he and the iCarlys have often indulged in a game of one-upmanship online and in person. Once the show was over, the audience was unsure whether Nevel had ended up opening his haberdashery or whether he had finally received his comeuppance.

Reed Alexander switched to other activities

After his passage on the iCarly, Alexander has become a professional chef and has appeared on Today, Hallmark Channel, Young Hollywood, Good Morning America, and other programs to provide cooking demonstrations. In 2013 he published a book titled Kewl Bites with recipes that promote healthy eating for teens.

Alexander also worked with an organization called the Alliance for a Healthier Generation to develop meal recipes for schools in the United States. And to top it off, he worked with Michelle Obamas Lets Move! initiative

But Alexander moved on to another arena. In his youth, he pursued journalism studies at New York University as an undergraduate and studied at Columbia University for his Master of Science in the field.

He has written articles for CNN and Moneyish, and according to his Instagram page, he currently writes for Business Insider.

What about restarting iCarly?

There is nothing official about whether Nevel Papperman will make an appearance in the iCarly rebirth, but it is said that the series will take place 10 years after the finale.

According to DiscussFilm.net, the Paramount + show is expected to feature Freddie as the stepdad of a teenage girl and Carly as a twenties with a new best friend / roommate.

The outlet reported that Freddies’ daughter-in-law had a bullet on her shoulder about Carly and the old gang webcast. And social media will play a major role in the new installment of this era of TikTok and YouTube.

iCarly is currently in production and is expected to air later in 2021. As for Alexander, he has given no clues to return to his role, but fans can see him on Instagram and Twitter. He might surprise everyone with a Nevel-centric hint this year.