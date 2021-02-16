Colorado Symphony postpones Harry Potter concerts until 2022





The CSO performances of “ Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in Concert ” will be postponed until 2022.

The Colorado Symphony Association (CSA) has postponed its upcoming performances of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in concert” due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. The three 2021 performances of the eighth and final “Harry Potter” film at the Boettcher Concert Hall will be postponed until summer 2022, the ACS announced on Monday. The concerts were previously scheduled for 2020 and later, summer 2021. > Video above: $ 2 million donation allows Colorado Symphony to continue paying its employees in the midst of a pandemic. These performances will be postponed to the dates indicated below and tickets for the dates 2020 and 2021 will be honored for these postponed dates: Friday July 22, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday July 23, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday July 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. As presenters of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in Concert’ at the Boettcher Concert Hall, the Colorado Symphony Association is committed to ensuring the safety and peace of mind of all audiences, members of the ‘orchestra and staff from the premises,’ the CSA said in a report. “Harry Potter” concert ticket holders can keep their tickets for the new 2022 dates, donate their tickets and receive a tax deduction, redeem their tickets on credit or request a refund. For assistance, ticket holders can contact the Boettcher Concert Hall box office by phone at 303-623-7876 or [email protected] In December, the Colorado Symphony announced the cancellation of Boettcher Concert Hall events previously scheduled until May 2021. The association said the decision was due to uncertainty over how and when full capacity operations could resume. “We look forward to the time when we can perform live for you again at the Boettcher Concert Hall,” Colorado Symphony said on Facebook. “Until then, be sure to join us from the comfort of your own home for Virtual Stage, an on-demand digital portal showcasing new video performance from your Colorado Symphony.” RELATED: Denver All-Star Rodeo Weekend Canceled for 2021 RELATED: The Weeknd’s 104 Date Tour Stops in Denver in 2022 > The best stories organized daily just for you! Register for the 9NEWSLETTER to get must-see stories, Next and Broncos content, weather, and more straight to your inbox. SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our every day 9NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS app

