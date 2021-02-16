Time away from the stage allows the local actor to explore life from scratch

Photo by Oscar Derek / Provided

Content of the article Life, from scratch. This is what Gianna Vacirca creates in her small apartment in downtown Edmonton. Even as COVID-19 turned a fire hose on his career as a stage performer, the ingenious actor and dancer discovered another source of income and art. It’s called belluovo (beautiful egg in Italian), a home-based pasta business that has also proven a satisfying path to its past. It seems to me to be a profession and an artistic expression of myself, says Vacirca of her passion for pasta. Like theater, you work within parameters to produce a performance, and as you put it through you, you are also doing something for someone else. Vacircas products are amazing to see. His photographs on Instagram (bell_uovo) aren’t just mouthwatering, they feel like part of a different universe, a solar system of light and color populated by shimmering discs of dumplings and fettuccine comet tails.

Content of the article Pastaia (a woman who makes pasta from freshly kneaded dough) shapes her product using natural dyes from beets, kale, paprika, coffee and activated charcoal. Starting with a basic noodle known as sfoglia, she rolls different patterns and shades of pasta together, creating a curtain of color and eye-catching design for agnolotti (the little wrap-around scoops so perfect for scooping up the sauce), garganelli ( a tube, ready to stuff with sauce) and tortellini (just cover it with sauce). Although she is excited about the new business, Vacirca has not left her old life behind. In fact, pasta production has helped her deal with the angst that comes with being an artist in the middle of a giant hiatus. Since graduating from the University of Alberta in 2011 with a Fine Arts degree, Vacirca has accomplished a lot artistically. There have been two national tours of BEARS, the award-winning play by Matthew MacKenzie. Sterling and Dora’s appointments dot her resume. She has produced her own works, including Rigor Mortis (co-created with Ben Stevens), which saw four generations of her family perform in a hearse in the parking lot of a funeral home during the inaugural Found Festival in Old Strathcona. Photo by Alexis McKeown But the big Vacircas ruptures were just on the horizon when the pandemic hit. She was scheduled to star in Hannah Moscovitch’s final play, Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, at the Theater Network, and also had a role in Jane Eyre’s adaptation Citadels. But in March 2020, Vacirca was in the midst of a series of hilarious Mayfield Dinner Theater farce, it all just stopped. She doesn’t expect to see her acting career resume in earnest until 2022.

Content of the article So for now, Vacirca puts its physical and mental energy in the pasta. She takes personalized orders for Christmas dinners, she has sold 1200 ravioli and 1600 agnolotti and offers its dough in jewel tones for people to experiment with at home. Vacirca creates pasta lists, which she describes as pasta periodicals filled with history and stories with a menu attached. Pasta lists give Vacirca a chance to learn all she can about a particular variety of pasta, then sell it like crazy until she craves another lesson in her own culture. . Italian Vacircas Links While Vacircas’s father is of Italian descent (her grandfather Mario is from Sicily), she didn’t grow up learning the culinary arts on her knees. Her parents were separated and Vacirca didn’t have much contact with her Italian roots until she was an adult. When you’re a child going through a divorce, it can be painful to come into contact with loved ones because there has been this schism, she says. To me, this (new venture) looks like a cultural renaissance. Her four sisters, who live in Ontario, have contributed to her storehouse of authentic Italian recipes and dining experiences. Vacirca makes frequent references to its impressive collection of cookbooks and the Pasta Grannies YouTube channel. Perhaps the biggest benefit of the pandemic was a better connection with its namesake and pasta inspiration Great Aunt Gianna, who lived in Milan until her death in September. Over the years, the two Giannas have connected through Facebook Messenger. But when COVID-19 hit, these virtual conversations became more regular and more important.

Content of the article She asked to see pictures of the pasta, she gave me some notes, Vacirca says, noting that her aunt had helped develop the name for the new business. We were texting every day, discussing his life and what it was (in Italy) during the pandemic. Photo by Gianna Vacirca / Provided Vacirca wants, one day, to open a store where she could sell pasta and give lessons. But, for now, she’s grateful for the chance to learn more about herself and her family. People talk a lot about identity and try to figure out what it means, she said thoughtfully. Sometimes there can be this hierarchy of identity, as if you were raised in it or not. And while genuineness and honesty with your experiences is important, there were many of us at least with our generation of parents who were encouraged to blend in. Belluovo has helped Vacirca to understand its roots more deeply and fully. Especially since I must have spent so much time with myself in COVID, this trip has been really important. [email protected]

