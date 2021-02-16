Queen Victoria’s Macabre “Mourning Brooches” to be auctioned in March





Sotheby’s London will be holding an auction of the collection of Patricia Knatchbull, the second Countess Mountbatten of Burma, great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria, grand-niece of the last Czarina of Russia, first cousin of Prince Philip and daughter of Great Britain. last viceroy of India, Louis Mountbatten, March 24, 2021. Among the nearly 400 lots, the sale will offer four mourning brooches that had brought comfort to Queen Victoria. The distinctive brooches will appear at auction for the first time, having passed down the family for generations. The tradition of wearing mourning jewelry dates back to the 16th century when macabre pieces served as a tangible reminder of death or as a physical embodiment of the concept of memento mori. But in the 19th century, mourning took on a different tone, with an emphasis on the individual and the celebration of love, feeling and remembering. The change was inspired by the monarch herself, whose name became synonymous with an act of mourning after wearing black every day for 40 years after her husband’s death. During Queen Victoria’s reign she suffered many losses, spending decades mourning not only her husband, Prince Albert, but also her mother and three of her children. During those years, she covered herself in black crepe and wearable keepsakes of loved ones, setting an example for her court. The public admired her dedication and mourning jewelry became one of the most important commissions. See also: 5 Queen Elizabeth II brooches and the stories behind them

On the anniversary of Prince Albert’s death on December 14, 1878, the Queen’s third child, Princess Alice, died of diphtheria. Soon after, the princess’ youngest daughter, Princess Marie of Hesse and the Rhine, also died of the same illness at the age of four. Three of the mourning pins mark the tragic death of Princess Alice, which includes an onyx and seed bead button with a miniature portrait of Princess Alice (sales estimate between £ 1,000 and £ 1,500), an agate pendant and pearl and a hard stone with a lock of hair inscribed “by Grandmama VR“(GPB sales estimate £ 1,000 to £ 1,500), enamel and diamond cross centered on an onyx heart with Alice under a crown (sales estimate between £ 2,000 and £ 3,000). The fourth coin was commissioned by Prince Albert in 1861 for Queen Victoria to mark the death of her month. The piece, an agate and diamond pendant, opens to reveal a miniature photograph of the Queen’s mother, Princess Victoria of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, later Duchess of Kent, with a touching inscription from the Prince Consort (estimate price: £ 1,000 GBP – 1,500). Many of these brooches include a lock of hair due to the Victorian belief that the hair had a sacred and immortal quality, containing the essence of the person who died. Prior to the March 24 auction, lots will be on display in New Bond Street from March 20 to 23, 2021. For more information, please visit the official website Sotheby’s website. See also: 5 extraordinary gemstones sold at auction

