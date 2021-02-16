Stranger Things, Black Love and more – The Sundial





Daily Sundial File Photo As the cold weather rolls through Los Angeles, we’ve put together a list of activities you can do to stay safe during a cold COVID period.

The Daily Sundial will feature virtual and in-person events that will offer a range of fun activities that you can enjoy risk-free and stress-free. This week features a variety of events including entertainment, community support, black history awareness and a step back in time to the ’80s with Stranger Things and The Karate Kid. Check back next week for more. Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience Have you ever wondered what it would be like to step into the Upside Down? The immersive Stranger Things Drive-into experience lets you step into Hawkins’ world and unlock the secrets of the Upside Down with the help of Eleven and his friends. When: Until March 28. Download the FEVER app for more information on tickets. Cost: $ 170 VIP access for 2 people in a car and $ 89 for standard access for 2 people in a car. The prices of both increase with larger parties. Duration of the event: 1 hour Location: Skylight ROW DTLA, 777 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90021 Pride Center: The Lavender Takeover Black Love The University Student Unions Pride Center continues its weekly Lavender Takeover rally where LGBTQ people of color in the CSUN community have the space to share their experiences, take part in group discussions and engage with others. other. Note that some meetings will be closed only to LGBTQ students of color. When: Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost: Release Location: Zoom In conversation: Quincy Troupe and Erin Aubry Kaplan on Miles Davis Looking for ways to honor Black History Month? Quincy Troupe and Erin Aubry Kaplan will discuss and honor the life and music of trumpeter Miles Davis, one of America’s most brilliant and impactful music. This event is organized by the California African American Museum. When: Thursday February 18 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost: The discussion is free but you must RSVP. Location: Zoom The Plant Drive-In: Movies Under the Stars: The Karate Kid (1984) Who doesn’t love a good 80s movie? The Plant Drive-In screens The Karate Kid at the Van Nuys Regency Theaters. A great way to stay safe during a pandemic in your car’s safety bubble with an extra bucket of buttery popcorn. When: February 19 at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $ 30 for each car. Tickets sold online. Location: 7876 Boulevard Van Nuys, California, 91042

