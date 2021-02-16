Raw WWE Results: Winners, Ratings, Reactions & Highlights from February 15 | Launderer report

Credit: WWE.com

The Gauntlet match to determine the final participant in Sunday’s elimination chamber match for the WWE Championship began with AJ Styles fighting Kofi Kingston, the latter still healing the knee injury sustained during his match with The Miz.

Kingston ignored the ill effects of that match and wiped out Styles at ringside. Omos responded by exposing Xavier Woods with a chokeslam on the floor. Returning from the break, Kingston continued to heal an injury Styles was too quick to exploit.

Too far removed from him by his match with Miz earlier, Kingston fell prey to a phenomenal forearm and style advancements. (Kingston eliminated)

McIntyre entered the match next, punishing The Phenomenal One with strikes and throwing him like a ragdoll. The targeted WWE Champion has entered the ad. McIntyre continued his dominance until Styles momentarily turned the tide in his favor.

AJ rocked McIntyre with a forearm attack on the floor, leaving the champion in shock. He pushed the WWE Champion into the steel pole before another commercial. McIntyre fought out of a header and sent Styles flying with an air suplex. The Phenomenal One responded, grabbing McIntyre from the calf crusher. McIntyre escaped with a head butt. The champion dodged the phenomenal forearm and delivered the Claymore for the win. (AJ Styles eliminated)

Jeff Hardy then entered for a rare babyface versus babyface showdown between him and McIntyre. The Charismatic Enigma worked on the defeated WWE Champion, looking to build momentum ahead of Sunday’s PPV.

McIntyre fired back, donning Hardy with a Future Shock DDT and then with a suplex on the floor. Back in the ring, McIntyre delivered a superplex for a near crash. Over 30 minutes into the match, McIntyre threw himself through the ring for a Claymore, but Hardy moved out. He delivered the Twist of Fate and tried for the Swanton.

McIntyre raised his knees, however, and delivered the Claymore of victory. (Jeff Hardy eliminated)

Randy Orton took to the ring to rekindle a feud with McIntyre that no one asked for.

The action resumed after a hiatus but was cut short when Alexa Bliss’s face appeared in the ThunderDome audience. The distraction led Orton to be counted. (Randy Orton eliminated)

Sheamus, the last participant, attacked from behind and fought his former best friend around the ring. Back in the ring, the bell rang marking the start of the last fall of the match. Sheamus punished McIntyre, digging his knee into the WWE Champion’s head and neck.

McIntyre broke up with the Glasgow Kiss and ditched Sheamus with Future Shock. McIntyre added a suplex to the overhead, but Sheamus caught it with the Brogue Kick to secure the victory. (Drew McIntyre eliminated)

Result

Sheamus beat McIntyre, Orton, Hardy, Styles and Kingston and will enter the elimination chamber last Sunday on PPV

Classroom

C +

Analysis

It was a solid performance from McIntyre, but after a year of pushing, he was truly the last player in this game to need the boost of a long run. Outside of the extended part with Styles, this was mostly uninteresting and only resumed with the arrival of Sheamus.

Until, you know, they’ve given too much thought to that too. Sheamus could have easily delivered a Brogue Kick out of nowhere to really hammer home that he’s a despicable heel. Instead, he went 50-50 with McIntyre until the end.

The biggest issue with this match, however, is that WWE officials just gave those six guys free for an hour and are now asking fans to pay to watch them again on Sunday night. Room or not, it’s a tough sell, especially with a lack of engaging or interesting stories.