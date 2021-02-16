LOCAL NEWS IN BRIEF | Culture & Leisure





CORE launches month-long dive into climate art and science Bringing together creativity, community and inclusiveness in the name of climate action, the Aspen-based Community Resource Efficiency Office is launching a month-long exploration of the art and science of climate. The 3rd Annual Imagine Climate: Creative Perspectives on Climate Change, will take place in March, according to a press release from the energy nonprofit. It will offer a program of events that will draw on talents from the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond: 30 local organizations; 40 artists, curators and scientists (including the climate advisor to the governors); 29 members of the advisory board; and 89 participants in the mural. The backdrop for the Imagine Climates community programs is the Stories of Climate Change / Historias del Cambio Climtico mural project at Colorado Mountain College, part of French artist JR’s global art initiative: The Inside Out Project. All programs are free, open to the public, socially distanced and bicultural, with most being accessible in Spanish and English, the statement said. We call on our entire community to act on the most pressing issue of our time, climate change, said Mona Newton, executive director of CORE, in a prepared statement. With our partners, we invite everyone to imagine and act for a healthier and more restored climate future. Climate change is a giant, unfathomable problem, said Steve Skadron, vice president of Colorado Mountain College and dean of the Aspen and Carbondale campuses. Together with CORE, we wanted to use our buildings as a forum for art to engage hearts and minds, spark thought and spark conversation. Imagine Climate 2021’s month-long lineup includes a mix of interactive public art, musical performances, visual art, organized collaborations and community action. The events were designed to be safe and socially remote: a mix of outdoor, self-guided, virtual and masked events with limited capacity. The Stories of Climate Change / Historias del Cambio Climtico mural project begins March 1 in three CMC locations: Aspen, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. Visitors will have the chance to listen to a montage of the history of the 89 participants of the mural project; make self-guided tours; and go on a portrait treasure hunt, with the possibility of winning an electric bike at Basalt Bike + Ski. Watch for news of surprise live fresco performances on Facebook Live and Instagram TV. March 2 will mark the start of streams called Arctic Rhythms by Paul D. Miller (aka DJ Spooky), a composer, multimedia artist, author and National Geographic Emerging Explorer whose work immerses audiences in a mix of genres, global culture and environment and social issues. Much more is planned for this month-long event. For more information visit aspencore.org.

