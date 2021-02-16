Fans want actor Danny DeVito to replace Chris Harrison





It could be rum eggs and ham for the whole of next season, as some fans are calling on actor Danny DeVito to take over from Bachelor Nation.

The world of The single person is changing rapidly, and Chris Harrisons recent departure from the franchise is a sign ABC must pay the bagpipes for its uneven history with diversity and racism. Many fans feel disappointed with the series and wonder where the show will go from here. But others are trying to turn a negative into a positive and think outside the box when it comes to picking Chris Harrisons replacement. Several possibilities for a new host have circulated online, but perhaps none stranger or more random than beloved actor Danny DeVito. Fans (and former Bachelorette Rachael Lindsay) were furious with Chris Harrison for the comments he recently made in response to new information about a Bachelor The frontrunner attended a race-insensitive Old South themed ball in 2018. Chris apologized for defending Rachael Kirkconnels’ actions during his interview with Rachel Lindsay, but fans weren’t happy and demanded that he be replaced as host of the franchise. He has since resigned from his reception duties, although he has not been permanently fired from his post. Either way, Bachelor Nation fans are eager to find a suitable replacement, even suggesting Rachel Lindsay as a possible new host. But a look at the Bachelor Reddit pages shows that fans have come up with more creative options as well. Keep scrolling to keep reading

A new Reddit thread suggests actor Danny DeVitowell, known for his iconic rolesIt's always sunny in Philadelphia, Mathilde, Batman Returns, and is expected to be the next host of the Bachelor Nation franchise. Fans surprisingly agreed with the notion, calling it the best idea anyone ever had, while simultaneously flooding the thread with jokes from DeVitos' earlier work. Some have suggested that he would pass eggs instead of roses and that instead of champagne there would be rum ham for everyone! But not all fans were convinced he would work as a host, claiming the contestants would. find themselves extremely sexually attracted to the DeVito. The appointment of Danny DeVito as Singles The new host shows how much Chris Harrisons' esteem has fallen in the eyes of fans. Chris was once the wacky and lovable host of the franchise, but now he's become an outcast who had Bachelorfans petitioning to get him fired. A replacement from inside Bachelor Nation is highly likely, with Jojo Fletcher a possible option due to his turn as replacement host during Tayshia Adams' season of The bachelorette. However, fans aren't ruling out anyone, and in the same Danny DeVito thread others have suggested Joe Pesci, Christopher Walken, Billy Eichner, and Nicole Byer as other possibilities. Chris Harrisons departure leaves the door wide open for a number of new and exciting hosts and sets the stage for a new direction in Bachelor Nation. Will Danny DeVito take over as the new host of The single person franchise? Only if ABC is ready to get really weird with it.









