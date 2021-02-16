‘Bridgerton’ debuts female lead for season 2





Sex Education actress Simone Ashley will star alongside Jonathan Bailey in the period drama Shondaland.

Netflix Bridgerton has found a lead actress for her second season. The series cast Simone Ashley (Sex education) as Kate Sharma, the love interest in Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). The second season of the drama Shondaland which Netflix has said its greatest original series will be based on the second book in Julia Quinn’s series of novels, The viscount who loved me. Ashley’s Kate is a newcomer to London. She is smart and stubborn and doesn’t suffer from the very inclusive Anthony Bridgerton fools. The series continues its reinvention of the world of novels in season two of the books, the character is called Kate Sheffield and the multiracial cast that was a hallmark of the first season. Quinn’s series focuses on a different couple in each book, and the series, created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, will follow that lead. Van Dusen said The Hollywood Reporter that he “would love to be able to see” the stars of the season, Phoebe Dyvenor and Reg-Jean Page, again as the series progresses, even if they are not the main drivers of the story. In addition to Netflix Sex education, Ashley’s credits include limited series Sister (which airs on Hulu in the United States) and the third season of Broadchurch. She is replaced by Gersh, Identity Agency Group in the UK and lawyer Derek Kroeger from Myman Greenspan. first reported the news.







