



Want another crack on something with Kate Ford provenance attached to it? Head to the Norton Museum on Wednesday where auction house Christie’s opens a pop-up to preview its spring sales. These sales include two Ford auctions the Mrs. Henry Ford II Palm Beach Collection, which takes place in New York on March 30; and the Mrs. Henry Ford II Eaton Squareand Turtle Grange Collection, which will take place in London on April 15. Christie’s rents the Jane and Leonard Korman Room, Norton’s special events space for the two-week pop-up. In addition to the decorative arts highlights representing the Ford collections, the remainder of the exhibit, which has around 100 items in all, comes from other spring auctions, including jewelry, watches and handbags from luxury. “The Ford name is not only synonymous with the creation of the modern automotive industry, but also style and large-scale collection,” Charles Cator, vice president of Christies International said in a prepared statement. “These sales open a window into a golden age, with many important works of art acquired in the mid-twentieth century at a time of unprecedented opportunity for the discerning collector. The objects won over not only because of their importance or quality, but also for their exceptional provenance; the sale includes works of art from collections such as that of the Duke of Wellington as well as furniture from large English country houses such as Campsea Ashe High House ”, a declared Cator. Highlights of the 650-piece Ford offering include impressive works by Edouard Vuillard and Kees van Dongen, handbags by Chanel and Herms, silver engraved from Henry Ford II’s yacht Santa Maria, a rare white marble and biscuit-porcelain George III clock mounted in bronze by Benjamin Vulliamy and furniture by Thomas Chippendale, Ince & Mayhew and Matthew Boulton. The auctions promise to fetch staggering prices. One of Mme Ford’s paintings, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrecs “Pierreuse, “broke a record $ 9.02 million in Christie’s “20th Century Sale: Hong Kong to New York”in December. The inter-category exhibition runs from Wednesday to Sunday and from February 24 to 28. Jewelry, watches, handbags and other luxury items from Christies Private Sales inventory will be on-site and available for immediate purchase. The special preview of upcoming Christies auctions of Asian art, classical arts, gorgeous jewelry, books and manuscripts, and 20th and 21st century art, will be available by appointment. Our pop-up exhibition in Palm Beach is the first in an exciting series of regional client events that we are planning for 2021, and we are grateful to the Norton Museum of Art for its partnership as host, said Bonnie Brennan, president of Christies. For our established clients, this will be a welcome opportunity to reconnect with Christies specialists locally. For anyone new to Christies, we hope this provides a wonderful way to find out more about the bespoke collection services we offer, whether through auction, online or private channels. Meetings are available at 11 a.m. at 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday and February 24 to 28. To arrange a guided tour with Christies specialists on site, email [email protected]

