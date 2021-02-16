Bollywood: ‘Tuesdays and Fridays’ is a new age romance with a difference – News

One bears the last name of a famous actress, the other is a model and an unrelated show queen. But Poonam Dhillon’s son Anmol Dhillon and former Miss India International Jhataleka Malhotra have something in common: a burning desire to succeed in an industry that either makes you a superstar or relegates you to a distant memory in the world. collective conscience of moviegoers.

Tuesdays and Fridays, which marks both Anmol and Jhataleka’s debut in Bollywood is tagged as a millennial romcom built around the unusual premise of a couple who only meet, as the film’s title suggests, only two days a week. : on other days, they are ‘free to go out with other people’.

While the storyline might seem a bit outrageous to Bollywood purists, the cast insist their film will resonate with audiences of all ages. Jhataleka, who plays entertainment lawyer Sia Malhotra, says, “Honestly, I think this is a movie that everyone will love to watch. It’s not a complicated story that has suspense to reveal – it’s a light, breezy film about its moments, the emotions that the simplest things in life elicit in you. And we tend to ignore those moments, so it’s just a reminder of how much you should actually sit down and inspire, emotionally. This is definitely one of those movies where I connect with all the emotions I feel, whether it’s a boyfriend, my mom, or a friend. We have tried to capture all of these relationships. So it is not only the story (of the couple) but also that of all the others who play a role in this relationship being as it is. I think it is aimed at all age groups. It’s a family movie.

Anmol who takes on the role of an author, Varun Sarin, echoes Jhataleka’s sentiments. “You want this to resonate with a lot more people, especially since everyone is connected to love stories in some way or another.” While acknowledging that the film has a “different vibe” and a “slightly quirky” concept, he adds: “Tuesdays and Fridays is new and different, but in her heart and soul it’s a light love story that hopefully some people relate to and try this concept in real life, maybe … let’s see how it works happens!

In a conversation with City hours, Anmol and Jhataleka spoke about what inspired them to embark on acting careers, what it is like to have no connection to the movies, what a famous actress looks like to a mother. and why they hope people give them a shot at the movie.

JHATALEKA: A DREAM START

“I feel that my dream will finally come true after the years I have invested in becoming an actor. Releasing your first movie is definitely exciting, but it’s also a little scary. There is nervousness because you don’t know how people are going to react to your performance and the movie, so yeah, it’s a bag of emotions right now!

PAGEANT’S CONTEXT WAS HELPFUL

“I knew I wanted to be an actress right out of grade 10. My mother took a while to accept it, but she was not against it. All she said was that “as long as you treat it like a career and take it seriously; I don’t want you to treat this as a hobby and leave it halfway. And you have to realize that we don’t have any star background or connections so it will only be that much harder. We will try to do everything together for as long as we need.

“I thought the Miss India pageant would be a good experience for me – to be there and also prove myself and understand the industry. And I only realized that modeling and competing had nothing to do with acting. Taking action is another activity. Going through these doors is a whole different ball game. But I’m glad I started with Miss India because the experience has helped put me on the right path.

A RESISTANT PACKAGING THAT FIRST ROLE

“What happens with someone who doesn’t have experience in the industry is that the opportunity to win that first movie isn’t impossible, but it’s difficult. You give auditions and they don’t tell you anything, so you live in a very uncertain space. Of course, it makes you feel dejected. Because you put so much of your heart and soul into one thing. And I think it’s just a very normal part of being here (in this industry) and doing what we’re doing.

ROMCOM MILLENNIAL NEW AGE WITH A DIFFERENCE

“Tuesdays and Fridays is a very new millennial love story where the girl is an entertainment advocate and the boy is an author and that’s how they meet at the start, through their workspace. It’s basic, it’s romantic, it’s more real than anything else. I feel like everyone will be able to understand the little moments we tried to capture in the film through the journey of this relationship. We got to thinking that we put it all together and once you walk into that space you’re like “oh that’s not my way at all”. “

ANMOL: SUPPORTING PARENTS

“When we were growing up our parents (his father is producer Ashok Thakeria) took us away from the industry; my mom had taken a little break from acting and the spotlight because she wanted to focus on my sister and me. We have become a priority. So growing up we had a normal schooling, and it wasn’t until around 2006 or 2007 that I suddenly wanted to continue acting after watching a particular movie. It’s never because they told me; they wanted me to finish my studies and do what I wanted to do. So they supported me a lot and at the same time told me that it was not an easy place. There is so much competition and there is so much going on – you really have to know how to pace yourself, every trip is different.

INSPIRED BY HRITHIK ROSHAN

“I remember I saw Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 and I loved the way he was presented, the way he danced, so that was one of those moments where you feel – I wanna be like that or do something like that. I think it was one of the few experiences where I was inspired and admired someone.

A GREAT LEVEL OF COMFORT

“As luck and fate would have it, Jhataleka and I both made our debuts in this film. It was a very easy trip with her; it was always nice to see her face on set, to hang out and act together! The navigation was smooth. Now my second film would be difficult because my first film was a very pleasant experience.

HOPE FOR THE LOVE OF DUBAI

“I think there are a lot of Bollywood lovers in Dubai; the audience is huge. I think it’s lovely and every time I have been to Dubai it has been a great experience. I saw how warm and loving they were towards my mother. If we go out to a mall or a restaurant, they (the fans) have been very warm. So I hope they spread some of that warmth and love on me because this is my first time and I hope they like the faces they see.

BEGINNING IN THE SOCIAL MEDIA AGE

“I think the times (for cinema) have changed completely. My mom used to tell me stories about back then, if they had to use the toilet it was a chore, if they were spinning somewhere outside or in a remote location . So obviously we have more things, more access, but along with the positives, there are some negatives; there will also be scrutiny, but to be quite honest I’m just thankful and happy. I think I will take each day as it comes. I am not very bogged down by criticism, I take it in a positive and positive way. If I need to learn or improve, I would love to hear it. This is my approach.

Tuesdays and Fridays, written and directed by Taranveer Singh and produced by Bhansali Productions, T-Series and SCIPL, releases Thursday, February 18 in the UAE.