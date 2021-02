Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 52 years as an actor, thanks fans for remembering

Amitabh Bachchan on Monday marked 52 years of signing his first film, Saat Hindustani, and expressed his gratitude to his fans for showering him with their love and blessings. The 78-year-old screen icon began her career with action drama from filmmaker Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, which he signed on February 15, 1969. The film was released nine months later on the 7th. November. Sharing a collage of her photos, made by a fan, describing her transformation over the past five decades, Bachchan wrote on Twitter: “Today is when I entered the film industry. February 15, 1969. 52 years! Gratitude. “ The actor also took to his blog and thanked his fans for making his film trip a memorable one. Bachchan said if it hadn’t been for his “extended family” the milestone would have been “just another day”. “A chapter that concerned and loving highly effective EFs (extended family) remember and portray through their wishes, communications and artistic representations. “It is very attractive to see, hear and read what they offer. If they hadn’t, it would have been just another day. A day that was dedicated to the struggle for life. “, he wrote. After his debut, although Bachchan was praised for his performances in films like Anand (1971) and the 1972 comedy Bombay To Goa, his true rise to stardom came with Prakash Mehra’s Zanjeer in 1973. The film marked the debut of the ‘angry young man’ character who became Bachchan’s screen identity and a lifelong adjective, reflecting the angst of urban Indian youth struggling with unemployment, corruption and crime. He has gone on to appear in films of various genres – from the 1975 actor Sholay, the romantic drama Kabhie Kabhie, the thriller Don, the drama / comedy Amar Akbar Anthony to the middle of the road films with Hrishikesh Mukherjee as Abhimaan, Mili and Namak. Haram. After a lackluster phase in the 90s, where he battled financial losses through his company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL), the actor had a turnaround with the production Mohabbatein, a frequent collaborator of Yash Chopra, in 2000. That same year, he took to the small screen with the Kaun Banega Crorepati game show, giving new impetus to his second rounds. Bachchan, who is still associated with the show as a host, completed the 12th season last month. The actor continues to be one of the busiest stars to this day with at least four films slated for release in the near future – Karan Johar has backed Brahmastra, Ajay Devgn’s Mayday, filmmaker Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund and the thriller Chehre. His latest outing was Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. Related stories

