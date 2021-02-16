James Corden talks weight loss with Oprah Winfrey: “I wish I could feel better”





The Golden Globe-nominated actor and TV host joined Winfrey for his WW virtual event Your Life in Focus which also starred Jennifer Garner, Ciara and Kym Whitley.

For James Corden, opening up to his food has meant questioning what it means to be a man. I think as a man it’s historically considered not very sexy to say you’re on a diet. Or it’s not very manly in some way wanting to make changes in your own health because men drink beer and we go out and no matter what you look like, all of those things, said Corden, 42, Saturday morning at Oprah. Winfrey at her WW Your Life in Focus virtual event. And I actually think it’s the sexiest, most positive thing you can do to say, I wish I was a little bit healthier. I would like to be a healthier presence in my family, for my children. I would like to feel better. Corden, who is in partnership with WW, the company formerly known as Weight Watchers, was one of Winfreys’ high profile guests at the digital event that replaced his tour of the Life in Focus arena at amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also appeared Ciara, Jennifer Garner and Kym Whitley for a live digital audience. Corden, the Golden Globe nominated star of Prom, said he found the last five weeks of his weight loss journey to be transformative. He credited his wife, Julia, with being a champion for him as he moved forward after having already lost 16 pounds. My wife was amazing with it. With my whole journey with the food, she’s been really, really amazing with me, and I’ve really found the last five weeks that I’m at the start of a journey I’m determined to complete, and I feel like I can , he explained. As soon as you open up to people and say, ‘This is how I feel and I think I might have a hard time with that,’ you’ll meet a wave of people who are like, ‘How can- I help? ” Winfrey offered to help with explaining what it means to be worthy of love and how WW takes it into account. Realizing that you are worthy to get back on your list is a deep expression of the love you need. We all know the word love is very similar to well-being. It means different things to different people, and the emphasis is so much on love that others can bring to you, that we often forget that the central key to even bringing love into your life is to ‘be the love you want to bring. , she said. WW is learning to treat you with compassion, having respect for yourself is what I mean when I say, “Be the love you need. It’s a powerful thing to have respect for yourself. Garner also talked about putting yourself on top of everything. When I’m overwhelmed I go first and say, “ Take it easy with yourself. You don’t have to be everything to everyone, and you don’t even have to be everything to yourself yet. And take the guilt out of the situation. Same guilt for yourself: “I am not doing enough for myself today”, sometimes not. But take away the guilt, that’s a big step.







