The Fog 2 is in early development, says director John Carpenter





John Carpenter says a sequel to his 1980 film The Fog is in its early stages of development, with the director himself on board.

John Carpenter says a sequel to his 1980 horror filmFogis in the early stages of its development.Fogcame between two of Carpenter’s masterpieces,HalloweenandThe thing, so it’s largely overlooked despite being a popular entry in the director’s repertoire. Carpenter brought backHalloweenactress Jamie Lee Curtis for the film and convinced her mother, Janet Leigh, to sign as well. It was the first time the Scream Queens had been on screen together. Fogis located in a coastal town in California and follows its residents as a mysterious haze settles over their town. The city celebrates the centenary of its founding, and the fog attracts unwanted guests – the ghosts of sailors of the past, killed in a shipwreck off the coast years before.Fogwas remade in 2005 and this version of the film received even more negative reviews than the original. Despite this, however,Fogcould make a comeback. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: How John Carpenter’s The Thing Was Saved By Covers Carpenter, who is an executive producer and creative consultant onHalloween kills, was asked about the potential consequences of one of his films. The prolific director saidNMEthat there has been a lot of talk about the sequel to several of his films. Carpenter went on to mentionFogdirectly, saying that there was particular interest in a sequel to this film. Although Carpenter says they have yet to materialize “for various reasons», The director says he is open to the idea. There was talk of a sequel toFog. We talked about sequels for a bunch of my films. They have not yet happened for various reasons. But yes, we talked about it and I’m open to them. See Carpenter attended David Gordon Green’s 2018Halloweencontinued, his first time back at theHalloweenfranchise since the original, his blessing is a good sign.Halloweenserves as a direct sequel to Carpenter’s original film, piecing together the many that followed it, and it arguably revived theHalloweenfranchise, spawning two sequels, is slated for release in 2021 and 2022. A potential sequel toFogcould capture that same magic if done right. TheHalloweensequels update the slasher genre for the 21st century, addressing themes of generational trauma and violenceThe fog 2could do something similar. FogThe original story centers on a group of ancestors who feel betrayed by the city who reaped all the benefits of their time as sailors without any consequences. These types of themes could work well in a sequel and could highlight how the horror genre has always had socially conscious themes under violence. It’s far too early to say whenFogthe sequel might even come out, but with Carpenter on board, hopefully that happens sooner rather than later. More: Halloween Movies Should Follow Part 3 Approach After Halloween Ends Source: NME Detective Chinatown 3 beats an Avengers: Endgame opening weekend record

About the Author Graeme guttmann

(427 published articles)

Graeme Guttmann is a writer and journalist currently residing in Boston. He is a Masters of Fine Arts candidate at Emerson College for Creative Writing. More from Graeme Guttmann







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos