The Chronicle Entertainment Rundown – The Cougar Chronicle





Song: Good Days by SZA SZA has taken social media and the world by storm with the release of Good Days, a calming and uplifting single. The song focuses on letting go of the occupations and stresses of the past and looking to the future with a smile. The artist helps fans sing through their worries about past events, and encourages them to enjoy their present and look forward to what the future may hold for them. Rather than focusing on the past and the youth who may not have served them well, SZA seeks to embrace a more peaceful future with open arms. -KC Podcast: The 8 Percent Club Started by four law students of color, the 8 Percent Club is dedicated to sharing experiences, advice and insider secrets about the law school admissions process. They target the most under-represented population in the legal sector: women of color. A nod to the current statistic, the 8 Percent Club aims to encourage more WOCs to consider legal careers to increase the number of WOC judges, lawyers, paralegals and law students. These women hope to increase diversity in the industry by creating a scholarship fund for future women of color in law and demystifying every step of the way, from LSAT to choosing a school. -KC Movie: Palmer Apple TV released the drama film Palmer, with Justin Timberlake on January 29. Palmer tells the story of Eddie Palmer, who struggles to cope with everyday life as he is released from a 12-year prison sentence. After weeks of trying to get his life back, Eddie reverts to his old ways until he meets Sam. Sam is a young transvestite boy who shamelessly speaks out, even when others aren’t nice to him. Sam constantly finds the light in every situation, inspiring Eddie to seek the good in himself and in others. Palmer is now available to stream on Apple TV. -JD TV show: Disenchantment: Disenchantment released its third season on Netflix on January 15. Made by the creators of The simpsons and Futurama, this medieval animated comedy for adults follows the story of a young princess, Bean, as she weaves her way through the life of royalty. Bean decides to give up her princess life and befriends her inner demon and an elf tired of living a happy life, Elfo. With the dark and witty humor shows, it makes a perfect comedy for adults with a child’s heart. Seasons one to three of Disenchantment are available on Netflix. -JD The Cougar Chronicle California’s independent student news site







