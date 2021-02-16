‘Namaste Wahala’ A Cross-Cultural Love Story With Bollywood Touches: Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz

By Komal Panchamatia

New Delhi, February 16 (PTI) Actor Ruslaan Mumtaaz says he is surprised to know that his Nigerian co-actors in Netflix’s cross-cultural romance “Namaste Wahala”, who are immensely popular in their home country, loved Bollywood and Indian movie stars, especially Amitabh Bachchan.

The film is directed by Indo-Nigerian restaurateur Hamisha Daryani Ahuja and stars Mumtaz opposite 30-year-old Nigerian actor Ini Dima-Okojie.

The love story revolves around a Nigerian lawyer and an Indian investment banker, who face resistance from their parents but ultimately manage to secure the seal of approval.

The 38-year-old actor said he packaged the film through costume designer Rahil Raja, who forwarded his photos to the director and she believed he was perfect for the role.

“She looked at my picture and said I looked like a Bollywood actor. Then she asked for more videos, which Raja sent her … It was a month of filming in Africa for an African audience with only two actors Indians, me and Sujata Sehgal, who plays my mother in the film. ”

“Namaste Wahala” features Nigerian superstars Richard Mofe-Damijo and Joke Silva, both 59, as Dima-Okojie’s onscreen parents. The word “Wahala” translates to “trouble”.

Raja, who also worked as a costume designer on the film, told Mumtaz that it is a big project and that his co-actors are huge stars in Nigeria.

“He told me that Mofe-Damijo and Silva are the equivalents of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in Nigeria. He shared photos and profiles of everyone,” said the actor, the artist’s son. veteran Anjana Mumtaz.

Mumtaz, known for his Bollywood projects “Teree Sang: A Kidult Love Story”, “Dangerous Ishq” and “Yeh Saali Aashiqui”, said he was surprised not to have to explain anything about Bollywood to his co-stars .

“When I met Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, I said, ‘I am honored to meet you.’ He said, ‘All the honor is mine. You are from India, you are from the country of Amitabh Bachchan ”.

“Later he starts telling me about an Amitabh Bachchan monologue from Khuda Gawah. He said he was a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan. Bollywood clearly doesn’t need an introduction,” he recalled. ‘actor.

Mumtaz said his tenure for the role of Raj was to play the quintessential Bollywood hero – a charmer, a good son and a loyal lover.

“It’s a typical love story that you watch, maybe in Bollywood, or anywhere about a boy and a girl, meeting each other, falling in love, then there’s the conflict and they come back. C it is a very realistic film but it has a Bollywood touch. ”

For his preparation and understanding of Nigerian cinema, Mumtaz saw a few local films, but the director told him to focus on being a charmer.

“I was not only playing a character, but I also represented some personalities, which is that of an Indian boy. I was told that anyone who watches this movie in Africa must think Indian boys are charming and beautiful. was a unique experience. ”

“Namaste Wahala” was shot as a Hollywood romantic comedy, but the song and dance sequences had the imprint of a Bollywood film.

Mumtaz co-star Dima-Okojie struggled with the dance moves at first, but the Indian actor sent his videos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt for reference.

“I told him, ‘just watch them, you don’t have to follow the choreography, watch the expression, watch what they do in the song, dance with your face.’ The next day, she enjoyed the shoot. not exposed to any of this, so she didn’t know how an actor plays in a dance. ”

The actor, who is eagerly awaiting the film’s release on Netflix, said he was happy to be part of a positive film.

“I took over the project for the experiment. And a year later we learn that it was bought by Netflix and they are also planning to make a second or third part of it … I’m glad I had the opportunity to create something that would bring positivity in the world. ”

“Namaste Wahala” airs on Netflix. PTI KKP BK SHD BK BK

