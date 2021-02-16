What Prince Harrys and Meghan Markles Can Do March 7 CBS with Oprah Winfrey

Oprah at the wedding: Winfrey in the courtyard of St. George’s Chapel after the May 2018 ceremony. … [+] (Photo by Ian West / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read IAN WEST / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images



That Oprah Winfrey would land the first special ‘confessional’ television interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was not inevitable, but it was damn close to it. CBS’s February 15 announcement that there would be a 90-minute vehicle, which aired in March, titled “ Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, ” dropped with a nice, predictable splash in New York and Los Angeles. As might be expected, the news was received in London with a distinct chill unrelated to the February weather. As with almost everything Oprah Winfrey does, airing the special will create its own transcontinental weather information system. Rumor has it, the network announced its broadcast on March 7.

But as with so many events Prince Harry and Meghan Markle designed as they embarked on setting up their new lives over the past three years, the show’s timing seems rather blade-like, with its edge pointed clearly enough at young Prince Harry. family and its institution, the millennial British monarchy.

While waiting for the content and claims on the Oprah show, it’s safe to say that at 90 minutes, with the esteemed Ms Winfrey as the couple’s interlocutor, there will be more than one televised event as a feature. of the dialogue between Harry, his wife. , and Harry’s family appear to be approaching a Shakespearean level, though it may be a bit premature for the royal family to be wary of the Ides of March. But there is distinctly in play an interesting battle between Meghan Markle, in particular, and Buckingham Palace in general, over the form and content of the “narrative” of her brief stay with Harry’s family in England.

And while the topics of the March 7 interviews are expected to be quite varied, this story is precisely what gifted and ultra-likeable interviewer Oprah Winfrey will be most eager to have her topics elucidated in front of an expected audience of millions.

Seen this way, as a signal part of Harry and Meghan Markle’s now transatlantic dialogue with his family, the show will be America’s first major public salvo, from the very heart of the entertainment world, to control this narrative. Whether you’re a fan of Oprah or not, her influence in Hollywood and beyond is tectonic, and in the faith-based talk show format she’s chosen, she’s an authoritative truth speaker. An interview with her seals and codifies the current situation, whatever it is, for whoever is on camera with her. It works like a milestone. For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, there is great value in giving the first confessional specifically to Oprah Winfrey: Oprah’s imprimatur means the show will function as a public base on which the edifice of their future narrative can rest.

It is axiomatic in America, and particularly among the celebrity slice of America, that a revealing confessional be it a dismal real-life book, movie, or confessional as so often televised by Oprah Winfrey is a necessary right. of passage to “settle” or “recover” in the eyes of the public. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a mission to “relocate” to California in the entertainment industry and philanthropy.

This American faith talk show equation is, basically, that you are famous for some reason and then something bad happens to you, either with your own hand or someone else, but then you talk about it, whether it’s with Oprah or a similar character. , and after fixing the weight, you go about your business with a new step, and presumably, in a more positive, indulgent and humanized light. In this way, the March 7 show can be seen in context as a kind of Miracle-Gro fertilizer elixir to be sprinkled on any number of future productions or production ventures the couple choose to. develop under their Netflix and Spotify agreements. Oprah’s appearance makes the couple more approachable, in the vernacular of American marketing, and will inspire confidence in their own brand of entertainment products.

It’s the ‘something bad happening’ part of the rushing March 7 confessional that will ask the high courtiers at Buckingham Palace to work hard on shaping the post-Oprah royal posture. In that sense, there is only one kind of thing that happened in ‘Markle’s’ tale, and that was Ms Markle’s 23-month stint as a full and conspicuous British royal. uncomfortable. The how and why of it, the watermark of royal edicts and engagements, especially seen by a glamorous commoner (for Americans) pulled from the ranks, is narrative gold for a television audience. It is Up down and Cinderella rolled into one.

From the perspective of Buckingham Palace, the monarchy is and has been maintained with a sort of stiff upper lip reserve. Certainly, the Press Association’s pool photographers and the Royal Family photographers themselves are permitted to photograph the Royal Family at certain carefully considered family events. But any sort of televised “tell everything” to a family member is seen as a raging nightmare, for example Andrew’s much vilified BBC interview about his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein.

Therefore, the timing in London for this show seems so difficult. No matter what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle actually end up saying on camera, the fact of the show and their clearly unqualified participation is read like any other in a long series of authoritarian “insults” fabricated by the couple against the queen, the crown, Charles and William against the whole operation of being British and having a monarchy, in fact.

March 7 marks the end of the first week of the twelfth month post-Megxit, during which the Queen and Charles’ “review” of the hard-fought deal with the couple will take place. It is significant that Harry, seemingly without Meghan Markle, would return home to see his family at some point in March, either to wrap up or at least to discuss this review of the Megxit deal. He has a few military charities left as his boss, of which, according to the Londoner, he will be stripped.

A year ago, in Harry and Meghan Markle’s very open post on “Royal Sussex” in January 2020, as they declared their intention to “carve out” a new role in the monarchy, the couple made it clear. argue that their future as yet undetermined role would still be cast in “support” of the queen. It was then. It’s hard to reconcile this proclamation with a 90-minute interview in a major network, especially with Oprah Winfrey, the undisputed queen of American faith-based programming. This is why the Queen, Charles, and their high courtiers seem to have a right to care about any unfettered utterance coming from Montecito, Calif., Or, now, Oprah’s production bases in Chicago or California.

Clearly, it’s unlikely that Harry will somehow stop by Clarence House with his brother to roll back a few single malts with Charles while they enjoy the show.