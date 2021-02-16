



Bollywood, over the years, has introduced us to phenomenal actors across the generations, like Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Aamir Khan, to Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar of the new batch. They redefined Hindi cinema with their versatility and seriousness. In the cases of Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurranas, their early films set a new standard for players in the industry. This claim to fame, however, could not be grasped by many actors, who were fortunate enough to receive similar opportunities. Here we take a look at seven of those destinies. 7 extremely bad Bollywood acting debuts we’ve seen over the years 1. Harman Baweja, Love Story 2050 While there are plenty of time travel movies out there that I zealously recommend you watch this week, check them out here, Love story 2050 is not one of them. This 2008 film stars Harman Baweja (in his first role) alongside pre-world domination Priyanka Chopra in a sci-fi romance that takes place in two different time periods; the latter of which included a fight with a demigod, reincarnation, and a host of other nonsense. The plot, however, is not the reason the film failed, Baweja simply couldn’t connect with audiences like his contemporaries did on screen. He definitely had the moves though. Harman Baweja in Love Story 2050 2. Fardeen Khan, Prem Aggan If you’re a fan of squeaky Bollywood content, you probably already know this Prem Aggan and another movie that also ends up on this list (see # 4) are cult artists. This 1998 film marked Fardeen Khan’s big-screen debut, and despite mostly tanking at the box office, it earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. The plot follows an expressionless Khan as he battles very poorly planned odds to marry the love of his life, Sapna, played by Meghna Kothari. Throughout the film, Khan seems to be more indifferent to the script than you and I during a Zoom meeting on Monday morning. Fardeen Khan to Prem Aggan 3. Tanishaa Mukerji, Sssshhh Sssshhh is possibly the most underrated squeaky Hindi film of all time. It’s absolutely hilarious considering how it’s meant to be a slasher movie. This marked the debut of Tanishaa Mukerji, who was not very convincing in his role of someone who was surrounded by 24×7 murders. The film is heavily inspired by Scream (1996), and of course its role was inspired by that of Sidney Prescott (played by Neve Campbell). Tanishaa Mukerji in Sssshhh 4. Sonu Nigam, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani Okay, let’s be honest, this is a bad movie. It’s a very bad movie that has aged terribly. Released in 2002, this dark fantasy action film, starring Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharad Kapoor, Sonu Nigam (in his debut as an actor), Arshad Warsi, Aditya Pancholi, Raj Babbar, Manisha Koirala and Armaan Kohli in key roles (I’m pretty sure I miss some names here), follows the eerie plot of two shape-shifting human-snakes taking revenge on a group of students for a crime they didn’t even commit like his NBD. Sonu Nigam in Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani 5. Ananya Panday, student of year 2 Ananya Panday is a woman of many talents, however, Student Of The Year 2, her debut film, released in 2019, failed to capture most of them. The movies are a pretty unrealistic portrayal of school life in India, and haven’t fared well with a lot of people in the country. Her subsequent films, Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) and Khaali Peeli (2020) have helped her display two diverse characters and prove her acting skills. Ananya Panday in Student Of The Year 2 6. Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Released in 2019, Pal buddy dil ke paas is a romantic drama, starring Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba in the lead roles, but none made a lasting impression on audiences. They appear hesitant and awkward in most scenes of an extremely predictable nature. Karan Deol in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas 7. Sikander Kher, Woodstock Villa There is no doubt that Sikander Kher stole the show in Aarya (2020), however, the same cannot be said of his first draft Villa Woodstock (2008). He, and he, really under-delivered. NOW READ Shah Rukh Khans 5 Biggest And Most Expensive Investments Over The Years 5 times luxurious Bollywood homes have been used as actual filming locations Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar, Tour Bollywood’s Top Google Homes > Find out more Entertainment

