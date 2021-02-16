RSS chief visits Mithun Chakraborty; Actor says meeting is not political, mocks WB CM speculation





Actor Mithun Chakraborty Bombay: Rashtriya Swamamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited actor Mithun Chakraborty on Tuesday at his home on Madh Island in Mumbai. Bhagwat’s visit precedes the next Assembly elections in West Bengal, scheduled for April-May this year. The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has waged an aggressive campaign in the eastern state and key leaders, including Home Secretary Amit Shah and party chairman JP Nadda, have launched five “Parivartan Yatras” across the state. Bhagwat’s meeting with Chakraborty lasted for over an hour, the sources said. Another encounter between the two is likely in the near future. Our relationship is spiritual and deep: Chakraborty visited by Mohan Bhagwat When asked if the meeting between them was political in nature, Chakraborty said the relationship between them was “spiritual and deep.” “He had previously promised to visit me in Mumbai. When I finished filming in Lucknow and arrived here, he came to meet me,” he said, adding: “Since he was Got home, we definitely share a good fellowship. We had breakfast. and he invited me to visit him in Nagpur. “ The actor clarified that there was no political aspect to the meeting. Asked to comment on his political outlook, Chakraborty joked about speculation he could be the main ministerial face of the BJP in West Bengal linked to the polls. The main competition will be between the Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the resurgent BJP, which has made deep inroads in the politically charged state. Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Saffron party won 18 of the 42 seats. The left and Congress have announced that they will jointly challenge the West Bengal polls. Many TMC leaders, including TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, MPs Prabir Ghosal and Baishali Dalmiya, Howrah’s mayor Rathin Chakraborty and actor Rudranil Ghosh have deserted the ruling party and joined the BJP ahead of the West Bengal elections.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos