



Inside a Worcester warehouse full of props for Hollywood filmmakers Anthony Everett visits a warehouse full of movie stuff (some you might recognize), an elegant house set up for a real estate sale Updated: 8:07 PM EST Feb 15, 2021

Show transcript SO MANY TIPS, NEXT ON CHRONICLE. >> GET TIPS? EVERYBODY HAS STUFF. WHEN IS A COLLECTIBLE CLUTCH REALLY RIGHT? THE BURNING QUESTION, WHAT TO DO WITH THINGS WHEN IT EXCEEDS ITS USEFULNESS. LAUNCH, SELL, REPAIR OR DONATE? WE ARE ALL ON STUFF. >> DAN DIAZ IS ALL ABOUT STUFF. FIVE STOREYS OF THIS WORCESTER WAREHOUSE FULL OF, WELL, YOU NAME IT. IT’S HERE. >> CELLULAR PHONES, ROCKING HORSES. >> OLD LPS, TURQUOISE REFRIGERATORS, AND ON, AND ON, AND ON. ALL PRODUCTS INTENDED FOR FILM SETS. >> MASSACHUSETTS REALLY BECAME A HOTBED FOR FILMING. IT IS RETURNING TO CINEMATICS AS IS. >> ACCESSORIES THAT SET THE STAGE FOR A LONG LIST OF LOCALLY SHOT FILMS. IN THE AMERICAN HUSTLE. >> IT WAS THE BENCHES IN THE COURTROOM. THEY WOULD GO WITH THE CHAIRS THAT ARE ON THE OTHER EVERYWHERE. >> AND THE CALLS CONTINUE TO COME. >> GEORGE CLOONEYS PEOPLE. Hey, CAM, how are you? >> YES, THERE WAS A RECENT VISIT FROM GEORGE CLOONEY TO IPSWICH. THE PROP BOUTIQUE DOUBLES AS A STORE FOR RESTAURANT EQUIPMENT. IT’S THE OPPOSITE. IT STARTED WITH SHUTTER ISLAND. >> A LOT OF THE FILM HAS BEEN FILMED IN THE CAFETERIA. THEY USED THE EQUIPMENT AND IT HAS COMPLETED BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS WITH THE DECORATORS AND LITTLELY WE CONTINUE TO BUILD ON HER, BUILD ON HER, BUILD ON HER. THIS IS SOMETHING I NEVER EXPECT TO START LIKE IT DID. A LOT OF THIS WAS USED ON A NETFLIX SHOW CALLED SLEEPOVER. >> I DON’T THINK YOUR MOM IS JUST A REGULAR MOM. >> LET GO. >> MANY OF THESE ITEMS YOU WILL SEE THE SAME SOFA IN THE EQUALIZER THAT WOULD BE IN MANCHESTER BY THE SEA. QUICK SET DESIGNERS PERUSE ALSO SURPRISED LOOKING FOR LAMPS, PHONES, TELEVISIONS, APPLIANCES, A LOT OF VINTAGE. X THE TRUCK WILL BE SENT, WE MARK IT AND MANUFACTURE IT AGAIN. >> THE RESTAURANT SIDE OF THE COMPANY IS CONVENIENT WHEN A FILM NEEDS A VINTAGE JUKEBOX TO SAY, THIS FILM CLOONEY. THERE IS NOTHING LIKE TOO MANY THINGS HERE. >> I LOVE. ABSOLUTELY. >> THERE IS NO ESCAPES, IN THE DAY WE NEED TO RIDE OURSELVES FROM STUFFS, FROM COLLECTS TO CAPTURE, FROM TREASURES TO TRINKETS, FIND TWO NOT SO BEAUTIFUL ART. IN 45 YEARS, IRENE LORD OF LORD AND LADYS ESTATE SALES A TOUT VU. >> SOME PEOPLE GIVE ME THE KEYS TO THEIR HOUSE AND SAY TO SELL EVERYTHING. OUR GOAL IS TO REUSE FURNITURE. WE DON’T WANT TO SEE THEM GO TO A DUMPSTER IF POSSIBLE. >> LORD AND HIS TEAM PREPARE THIS HOUSE FOR SALE. >> I LOVE TO HELP PEOPLE IN ANY WAY I CAN AS IT IS A VERY EMOTIONAL TIME WHATEVER YOUR REASON TO MOVE. >> WHEN PEOPLE HEAR THE SALE OF DOMAINS, SOMETIMES PEOPLE THINK IT IS ABOVE MY MEANS. IS THAT THE CASE? >> WE HAVE EVERY AGE OF PARTICIPATION. I HAVE A COUPLE OF YOUNG PEOPLE, WHO COLLECT BOOKS AND INSTRUMENTS. THE FACT THAT PEOPLE CAN SEE IT FIRST ONLINE AND COME TO DO SOME OF IT – MAKES THEM MORE VOLUNTARY IN THE STORE. >> THE PURPOSE? SELL EVERYTHING. WHAT SELLS AND TO WHICH CHANGED OVER TIME. >> I HAVE HEARD THE DILEMMA OF BROWN FURNITURE. WHAT IS THIS AND WHAT HAPPENED? >> CLASSIC MAHOGANY PIECES WITH INLAY AND THINGS WE HAVE COVERED OUR MOST POPULAR. MILLENNIALS IN PARTICULAR DO NOT WANT AROUND FURNITURE – BROWN FURNITURE. IT IS VERY GOOD. THIS BEAUTIFUL PIECE OF FURNITURE IS USED AGAIN AND IT IS HUGE. >> AND WHY, AFTER 45 YEARS, IRENE LORD REMAINS COMMITTED. >> People thanked me afterwards. THEY TELL ME THAT I AM SERVING A GOAL. I LOVE IT. I hope I never have to stop working. >> IRENE LORD BEGIN TO HELP PEOPLE WITH GARAGE SALES, SAYING THAT SHE LOVES PEOPLE AND LOVES THEIR THINGS, THAT IS THEIR THINGS. SHE LOVED IT SO MUCH THAT SHE WENT TO GET AN APPRAISER CERTIFICATE. AND BACK TO THE WESTERMANS PROP SHOP, THEIR ACCESSORIES ARE NOW TRAVELING NOW ON A NATIONAL LEVEL. HERE AT HOME, IT IS NOT UNUSUAL FOR DIAZ TO ANSWER A LAST MINUTE CALL FROM A DIRECTOR, AS TIME A DIRECTOR NEEDS A DIFFERENT LUSTER FOR A SCENE WITH JENNIFER LAWRENCE IN THE JOY OF THE MOVIE. DIAZ HAPPILY DELIVER Inside a Worcester warehouse full of props for Hollywood filmmakers Anthony Everett visits a warehouse full of movie stuff (some you might recognize), an elegant house set up for a real estate sale Updated: 8:07 PM EST Feb 15, 2021

Five floors of this Worcester warehouse are dedicated to the things you call it, it’s here. Everything that is intended for movie sets. The accessories store also doubles as Westerman restaurant equipment. In fact, it is the other way around. The cinema part of the company started with Martin Scorseses “Shutter Island”. From collectibles to kitsch, from treasures to trinkets, from fine art to less fine art. In 45 years, Irene Lord of Lord and Ladies Estate Sales have seen it all. Five floors of this Worcester warehouse is all about the things you call it, it’s here. Everything that is intended for movie sets. The accessories store also serves Westerman Restaurant Equipment. In fact, it is the other way around. The cinema part of the business started with Martin Scorseses “Shutter Island”. From collectibles to kitsch, from treasures to trinkets, from fine art to less fine art. In 45 years Irene Lord of Lord and Ladies Estate Sales saw it all.

